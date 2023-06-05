Couple’s foster dog found fatally shot in their Georgia neighborhood

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game

Couple’s foster dog found fatally shot in their Georgia neighborhood

 
Share

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia couple wants to know why someone shot and killed the dog they were fostering for a local animal rescue after it escaped from their backyard.

Victoria and Glenn Carlson had been serving as foster parents to the American foxhound named Harvey since January. They discovered last Wednesday the floppy-eared hound had had dug a hole and crawled under the fence at their Savannah home. Then they found Harvey dead in a driveway a few blocks away.

“I just don’t know who would go around shooting someone’s dog — especially Harvey,” Victoria Carlson told WSAV-TV. “He’s such a loving dog. He goes to doggy daycare. He loves other dogs. He loves people. He loves kids. There is no threat from him.”

Other news
A firetruck sits outside the historic federal courthouse on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Savannah, Ga., after part of an upper floor collapsed and injured three construction workers. The U.S. government building, which dates to 1899, has been undergoing extensive renovations for more than a year. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
`Insufficient support’ blamed for courthouse floor collapse
A federal agency says there was “insufficient support” beneath part of an upper floor that collapsed during renovations on the historic federal courthouse in Savannah, Georgia.
A sign stands outside the football stadium at Savannah State University in Savannah, Georgia, on Monday, May 1, 2023. Savannah State President Kimberly Ballard-Washington is resigning as leader of Georgia's oldest historically Black public university amid financial challenges that include employee layoffs and a faculty revolt against one of her top administrators. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Savannah State leader resigning amid declining enrollment
ATLANTA (AP) — The president of Georgia’s oldest historically Black public university is resigning amid employee layoffs sparked by declining enrollment and a faculty revolt against a top administrator.
Larry "Gator" Rivers, a member of the Chatham County Commission and a former Harlem Globetrotter, shows off his ball handling skills as he rides in the annual Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 in Savannah, Ga. Rivers, who helped integrate high school basketball in Georgia before playing for the Harlem Globetrotters and becoming a county commissioner in his native Savannah, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at age 73. (Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News via AP)
Basketball legend Rivers, longtime Globetrotter, dies at 73
Larry “Gator” Rivers, who helped integrate high school basketball in Georgia before playing for the Harlem Globetrotters and becoming a county commissioner in his native Savannah, has died.
A firetruck sits outside the historic federal courthouse on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Savannah, Ga., after part of an upper floor collapsed and injured three construction workers. The U.S. government building, which dates to 1899, has been undergoing extensive renovations for more than a year. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
3 hurt in floor collapse inside Savannah’s 124-year-old courthouse
Officials say three construction workers were injured when part of an upper floor collapsed inside the historic federal courthouse in Savannah, Georgia.

The Carlsons called Savannah police. An officer filed an incident report that says the dog was killed by a .22-caliber bullet about 30 minutes after escaping.

The couple was fostering Harvey for One Love Animal Rescue. The group’s director, Karrie Bulski, said the dog was wearing a collar and tags when he was killed.

“If you have a dog that’s loose on your property, you call animal control,” Bulski told WTOC-TV. “You don’t shoot and kill a pet.”

Under Georgia law, killing a dog is illegal unless it’s threatening “injury or damage” to a person or their property, pets or livestock. Violations are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail, except for killings charged as aggravated animal cruelty. Those are felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Savannah police had announced no arrests Monday.