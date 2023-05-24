4 young people shot at south central Indiana park, 2 men arrested

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Four young people were hospitalized after being shot in a south central Indiana park, and two 18-year-old men were taken into custody, police said.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night at Lincoln Park in Columbus, police said. Officers arrived to find multiple people with gunshot wounds near a basketball court.

Two young adults and two juveniles were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Three of the four subsequently were transferred to Indianapolis-area hospitals, a spokesperson for Columbus Regional Health said.

One of the victims was released Wednesday from Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, The Republic reported.

The two men arrested were taken into custody later Tuesday and early Wednesday and were being held on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

It wasn’t clear what prompted the shooting.

Columbus is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.