Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
U.S. News

Fox News settles with former Tucker Carlson producer who testified in Dominion case for $12 million

FILE - A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters in New York on April 12, 2023. Fox News will pay one of its former producers $12 million to settle her claims that she faced a discriminatory workplace and that the network tried to coerce her into giving false testimony in Dominion Inc.’s defamation lawsuit against the network, her lawyer said Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

FILE - A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters in New York on April 12, 2023. Fox News will pay one of its former producers $12 million to settle her claims that she faced a discriminatory workplace and that the network tried to coerce her into giving false testimony in Dominion Inc.’s defamation lawsuit against the network, her lawyer said Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News will pay one of its former producers $12 million to settle her claims that she faced a discriminatory workplace and that the network tried to coerce her into giving false testimony in Dominion Inc.’s defamation lawsuit against the network, her lawyer said Friday.

The payout to Abby Grossberg will settle all litigation that she brought against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and her former co-workers, including former Fox host Tucker Carlson.

The settlement was revealed with the filing of a “Notice of Voluntary Dismissal” in a lawsuit she had filed this year in Manhattan federal court.

Other news
FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a bail hearing, June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The estate of Kouri Richins’ late husband filed a lawsuit against her on Tuesday, June 27, seeking over $13 million in damages. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)
Utah woman accused of killing husband after writing book about grief is sued for over $13 million
A lawsuit against a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and now stands charged with his murder is seeking over $13 million in damages.
On the morning of the summer solstice, Walt Disney World cast members stretch at Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in a pre-dawn gathering before the park opened Wednesday, June 21, 2023, for their annual team yoga session to commemorate International Yoga Day. An estimated 2,000 employees participated in Wednesday's rain-shortened event, now in its 7th year at Disney World. The International Day of Yoga occurs worldwide each year on the summer solstice and was established by the U.N. General Assembly in 2014. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
DeSantis, appointees to Disney World governing board ask that Disney lawsuit be dismissed
Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a state agency and his appointees to a board that governs Disney World are asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit Disney has filed.
Former Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, June 23, 2023. Ghosn said Friday that the $1 billion lawsuit he recently filed against Nissan and others is "extremely reasonable” as the suffering he went through cannot be compensated. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Carlos Ghosn says $1 billion lawsuit against Nissan is reasonable given his suffering after arrest
Carlos Ghosn says that the $1 billion lawsuit he recently filed against Nissan and others is just the beginning of his fight.
FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands, April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. An adult entertainment industry group and others filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday, June 20, challenging Louisiana laws requiring sexually explicit websites to make their users electronically verify that they are at least 18 years old. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)
Adult entertainment group sues Louisiana over age-verification law for porn
An adult entertainment group and others in the industry are challenging Louisiana laws requiring sexually explicit websites to verify the age of viewers.

Although the notice did not reference the terms of the settlement, Grossberg’s attorney, Parisis G. Filippatos, said in an interview that his client will receive $12 million.

In a statement, Fox News said: “We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.”

The lawsuit claimed that Fox’s legal team “coerced, intimidated, and misinformed” Grossberg during preparations for her testimony in a legal battle between the network and Dominion, an elections technology company.

She maintained in the lawsuit that she had received “damaging and woefully inferior and inadequate legal representation” compared to male counterparts at Fox News and that the experience had resulted in “irretrievable reputational and emotional harm.”

In April, Fox agreed to pay more than $787 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s airing of false claims following the 2020 presidential election. The settlement was reached shortly before Carlson was expected to be called to testify.

Less than a week later, on April 24, Carlson, the network’s most popular personality, was fired.

In her lawsuit, Grossberg had asserted that Carlson’s show had a cruel and misogynistic workplace, and that she had been pressured to give misleading testimony in the Dominion case.