FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024: Trump takes on DeSantis
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug approved
A man watches waves caused by high tide hit his house on the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Record heat
World News

French actor Alain Delon’s children accuse his companion of bullying, dog cruelty

FILE - French actor Alain Delon and his son Anthony Delon, left, arrive at the Saint Germain des Près church to attend Jean-Paul Belmondo's funeral service, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Paris. Alain Delon's children are accusing his partner of bullying the 87-year-old French film star and of cruelty toward his dog — legal complaints that a French prosecutor has now directed police to investigate. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

FILE - French actor Alain Delon and his son Anthony Delon, left, arrive at the Saint Germain des Près church to attend Jean-Paul Belmondo’s funeral service, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Paris. Alain Delon’s children are accusing his partner of bullying the 87-year-old French film star and of cruelty toward his dog — legal complaints that a French prosecutor has now directed police to investigate. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

PARIS (AP) — The children of French actor Alain Delon accused a woman who lived with the 87-year-old movie star of bullying him and of mistreating his dog, and a French prosecutor directed police to investigate the legal complaints.

The prosecutor, Jean-Cédric Gaux, said in a statement late Thursday that Delon’s family filed two legal complaints this week against Hiromi Rollin. Gaux said Rollin lived with the star of “The Samurai,” “The Leopard” and other movies at the Delon family home and described her as the actor’s companion.

Rollin denies any wrongdoing, according to her lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou.

Other news
FILE - A view of the Stortorget square in Malmo, Sweden, on March 18, 2020. The southern Swedish city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in a venue that earlier has housed the colorful, eclectic music competition, the Swedish organizers said Friday, July 7, 2023. The 68th edition will be held at the Malmo Arena - where the 2012 contest took place — and the live televised final has been set for May 11 while the semi-finals on May 7 and May 9. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP, File)
Sweden’s city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision pop music contest
The Swedish city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the same venue that housed the colorful and eclectic music competition in 2012.
A man rides a bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
AP PHOTOS: Record-breaking heat scorches communities around the world
Daily global temperatures reached an unofficial record high multiple times this week, according to at least one metric, and caused communities around the planet to take drastic measures to help people beat the heat.
This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad. (AP Photo)
Iraq opens an investigation into the kidnapping of a missing Israeli-Russian academic
An Iraqi government spokesman says Baghdad has opened an investigation into the case of a dual Israeli-Russian academic who has been missing in Iraq since last March.
A man rides a bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany, Austria issue warning to elderly and infirm as heatwave rolls in
The German government has warned the elderly, people with health conditions, pregnant women and parents with young children to seek out cool places amid forecasts for temperatures as high as 37 Celsius (99 Fahrenheit) over the weekend.

A complaint filed by a lawyer for Delon’s children Anthony, Anouchka and Alain-Fabien alleged that Rollin was “demeaning and aggressive” with Delon and his children, sought to intercept his mail and phone messages, and that she hit his dog, the prosecutor’s statement said.

The actor himself supported the legal action, the statement said.

In a second complaint, Anthony Delon accused Rollin of violence against a vulnerable person and of animal cruelty, according to the statement.

The prosecutor said he opened a preliminary investigation and entrusted police to look into the complaints.

Rollin’s lawyer, Bouzrou, said in a statement that she contests the accusations “in their entirety.” The statement said Rollin is filing a complaint of her own against members of Delon’s family and bodyguards for alleged violent acts against her.