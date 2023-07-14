FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
World News

France celebrates Bastille Day with pomp, a tribute to India and extra police to prevent new unrest

Alphajets of the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade, in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
French President Emmanuel Macron waves people as he attends with French Chief of the Defense Staff, General Thierry Burkhard, at the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
France's President Emmanuel Macron, second right, first lady Brigitte Macron, right, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the annual Bastille Day military parade, in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2023. India is the guest of honor at this year's Bastille Day parade, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to watch in the presidential tribune alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. At left is Yael Braun-Pivet, president of the National Assembly. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
French President Emmanuel Macron walks on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the annual Bastille Day military parade, in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2023. India is the guest of honor at this year's Bastille Day parade, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to watch in the presidential tribune alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
French President Emmanuel Macron attends with French Chief of the Defense Staff, General Thierry Burkhard, at the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, smiles with French President's wife Brigitte Macron prior to the start of the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
French President Emmanuel Macron stands in the command car at the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille Day military parade Friday, July 14, 2023 in Paris. France is celebrating its national holiday with whizzing warplanes and a grand Bastille Day parade in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Republican Guard soldiers stand prior to the start of the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cadet of the Saint-Cyr military school walks on the Champs-Elysees avenue before the Bastille Day military parade Friday, July 14, 2023 in Paris. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honor at the annual Bastille Day parade. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ANGELA CHARLTON and YOUCEF BOUNAB
 
PARIS (AP) — France is celebrating its national holiday Friday with whizzing warplanes and a grand Bastille Day parade in Paris — and with more than 100,000 police deployed around the country to prevent a new outbreak of unrest in underprivileged neighborhoods.

This year, the annual events celebrating the start of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789 come in the wake of the nation’s most serious rioting in nearly 20 years, following the fatal police shooting of a teen with North African roots that laid bare anger over entrenched inequality and racial discrimination.

India is the guest of honor at this year’s Bastille Day parade, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi watching in the VIP tribune alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. About 240 Indian troops led the march down the Champs-Elysees before thousands of French forces, and French-made Indian warplanes joined the traditional flyby above the event.

Other news
FILE - A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. Widespread riots in France sparked by the police killing of a teenager with North African roots have revealed the depth of discontent roiling poor neighborhoods — and given a new platform to the increasingly emboldened far right. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File)
France’s anti-immigration far right gets boost from riots over police killing of teen
Widespread riots in France sparked by the police killing of a teenager with North African roots have revealed the depth of discontent roiling poor neighborhoods.
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Ticketmaster abruptly postponed ticket sales for six of Swift's upcoming shows in France on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. An explanation wasn’t immediately clear, but in posts on Ticketmaster’s French Twitter several hours after the pause began, the ticket seller cited a problem with a third-party provider. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
Ticketmaster halts Taylor Swift ticket sales in France in another headache for fans
Ticketmaster has abruptly postponed ticket sales for six of Taylor Swift’s upcoming shows in France.
The Associated Press confirmed rioting or other unrest broke out in nearly 300 locations in France following the June 27 police shooting of a teen driver in a Paris suburb. (AP Graphic)
France’s small towns are reeling from the spread of rioting. ‘Now it’s affecting the countryside’
Tranquil French villages and towns escaped previous cycles of urban violence. But they were whacked in the latest spasm of unrest that engulfed the country after police shot and killed a teenager of north African descent in the Paris suburbs.
Tourists pose for a selfie with the Eiffel Tower in background, Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Paris. French government officials met with representatives of the tourism industry to discuss repercussions of unrest sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old boy on tourist activity and on France's international image. The shooting death of Nahel Merzouk, who was of north African descent, prompted nationwide anger over police tactics and entrenched discrimination against people in low-income neighborhoods around France where many trace their roots to former French colonies. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
French government paints a rosy picture for tourism despite unrest over the police killing of a teen
Tourists to France faced a new reality during an eruption of nationwide anger following the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk last week.

France often showcases international partners on Bastille Day, and the choice of India comes as France looks to further strengthen cooperation on fighting climate change, military sales and the strategic Indo-Pacific region. But human rights were missing from the vast agenda, despite concerns raised by European lawmakers, rights groups and others.

Russia’s war in Ukraine — central to last year’s Bastille Day celebrations – echoed in this year’s events as well. Vehicles on display included the Caesar anti-missile batteries that France is providing to Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials were invited to join Macron in the VIP seats.

On the eve of France’s national day, Macron gave a posthumous Legion of Honor award to a French journalist killed in Ukraine earlier this year, Arman Soldin of news agency Agence France-Presse.

The Bastille Day parade includes 6,500 people marching, 94 planes and helicopters, 219 ground vehicles, 200 horses and 86 dogs. Celebrations are held in towns and cities around France, which are meant to celebrate France’s ideals of ’’liberty, equality and fraternity.”

But the motto rings hollow for many people living in neglected housing projects who trace their roots to former French colonies and struggle with lack of opportunity and day-to-day racism. These issues came to the fore after the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk last month in the Paris suburb of Nanterre during a traffic stop.

The fatal shooting at point-blank range, captured on video, sparked several days of clashes with police, burning of buildings and vehicles and looting of stores in cities and towns around France.

Macron hasn’t directly addressed the issues raised by the killing of Merzouk, focusing instead on supporting towns that saw damage in rioting. A presidential aide said that the recent violence had “no impact’’ on plans for the Bastille Day parade, but said the celebrations come “at a time when it is necessary to reaffirm national cohesion.”

Fighter jets in formation passed over Merzouk’s hometown of Nanterre in Bastille Day rehearsals this week. On Friday, they zipped past Nanterre on their way toward the Arc de Triomphe and the political and military elite gathered on the Place de la Concorde, a plaza meant to celebrate national harmony.

Bracing for more violence around Bastille Day, when unrest tends to spike every year, France’s government deployed an exceptional 130,000 police Thursday and Friday. Fireworks were banned in several towns, including Nanterre, after they had been used to target police in the recent rioting.

Overnight Thursday to Friday, the Interior Ministry reported 97 people arrested in urban violence and 218 cars set alight around the country. That was slightly lower than last year.

___

Youcef Bounab reported from Nanterre.