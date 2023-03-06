France hit by more withdrawals before England 6 Nations test

France's players perform a scrum during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland at Stade De France in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/ Michel Euler)

France's players perform a scrum during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland at Stade De France in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/ Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — Two more French players have been ruled out of France’s upcoming Six Nations match against England, the French rugby federation said Monday.

The uncapped Julien Delbouis and Alexandre Roumat were replaced by players with no international experience — Montpellier center Thomas Darmon and La Rochelle flanker Paul Boudehent — in France’s 42-man squad.

The departures came after La Rochelle lock Thomas Lavault and Lyon flanker Dylan Cretin were ruled out over the weekend. Lavault has been replaced by Thomas Jolmes, who has two caps with France and has not played with the Tricolors since July last year. Uncapped Alexandre Roumat has been called up in place of Cretin.

France travels to Twickenham on Saturday for its fourth match in the Six Nations. Both England and France have 10 points, lagging five points behind unbeaten Ireland.

