Giroud and Mbappé score as France beats Gibraltar 3-0 in Euro qualifying

France's Olivier Giroud smiles after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between Gibraltar and France, at the Algarve Stadium outside Faro, Portugal, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Joao Matos)

FARO, Portugal (AP) — Strikers Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappé were on target as France won at Gibraltar 3-0 to maintain its perfect start to European Championship qualifying on Friday.

Giroud headed home after just three minutes from right winger Kingsley Coman’s cross to notch a record-extending 54th goal for World Cup runner-up France.

After forward Antoine Griezmann went close with a low shot, Mbappé slotted in a penalty in first-half injury time to make it 2-0 at the 30,000-capacity Estádio Algarve in Faro, and reach 39 goals for Les Bleus.

It put Mbappé just two behind fellow great Michel Platini, who is fourth on France’s all-time scoring list.

A second-half own goal from Gibraltar made it 3-0.

France hosts Greece, running second in Group B, at Stade de France on Monday.

Greece beat Ireland 2-1 at home on Friday.

