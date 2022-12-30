AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Manuel Fettner of Austria soars through the air during the first stage of the 71th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Dec. 22 - Dec. 29

From the British Royals attending their first yearly Christmas church walk since the death of the queen to protests in France after a shooting at a Kurdish center in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

