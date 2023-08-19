Jaminet stars as France beats Fiji in Rugby World Cup warmup

NANTES, Fiji (AP) — Fullback Melvyn Jaminet kicked France out of reach of Fiji as they won a Rugby World Cup warmup 34-17 at Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday.

France scored three tries to two but the recent Pacific Nations Cup champion closed to 14-10 in the first half and 24-17 in the second. Jaminet, however, slotted seven out of eight goalkicks for a match haul of 19 points to make a difference.

The defense was also sturdy. After Fiji was held off the tryline in the 74th, French supporters sang the national anthem “La Marseillaise” to begin celebrating their 13th straight home victory, the longest in the history of Les Tricolores.

Jaminet capitalized on poor Fiji discipline to land three penalties in the first 10 minutes, and converted the opening try by hooker Peato Mauvaka. Flyhalf Antoine Hastoy, making his first start in more than two years, freed right wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, whose surge set up Mauvaka to power over.

Fiji hooker Tevita Ikanivere replied in kind, thanks to an accidental lineout overthrow. Flyhalf Caleb Muntz gathered and the forwards hammered the line before Ikanivere scored.

France regained the momentum when prop Uini Atonio crashed over under four Fijians to send the home side into halftime up 21-10.

Center Jonathan Danty made two crucial tackles in the second half, winning a penalty that Jaminet slotted in the 42nd and stopped a dangerous Fiji attack in the 55th. Danty and stand-in captain Gregory Alldritt were the only starters retained from the win against Scotland last weekend.

France remained under threat, and Fiji captain Semi Radradra touched down in the 50th to trail 24-17.

The pressure from Fiji was broken in the 59th when flanker Sekou Macalou, just minutes after going on, intercepted a pass behind a lineout from scrumhalf Frank Lomani and sprinted untouched to the line.

Jaminet’s fifth and last penalty capped the scoring.

The game was the last opportunity for some players to impress France coach Fabien Galthie before he trims his World Cup squad from 42 players to a final 33 on Monday.

France plays another warmup against Australia next weekend before opening the World Cup against three-time champion New Zealand in Paris on Sept. 8.

Fiji has a last warmup against England next weekend before starting its campaign against Wales in Bordeaux on Sept. 10.

