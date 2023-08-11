Live updates: Maui fires
Trump conspiracy case
Mickelson betting allegations
Sweden, new favorite
What to stream this weekend
World News

Investigation for manslaughter opens after fire at French home for disabled adults killed 11

Fire rages at a vacation home in the town of Wintzenheim, north-eastern France, Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023. A fire ripped through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern France on Wednesday, killing several people, the head of rescue operations said. (TNN/dpa via AP)
1 of 3 | 

Fire rages at a vacation home in the town of Wintzenheim, north-eastern France, Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023. A fire ripped through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern France on Wednesday, killing several people, the head of rescue operations said. (TNN/dpa via AP)
Firefighters try to contain the blaze at a vacation home in the town of Wintzenheim, north-eastern France, Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023. A fire ripped through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern France on Wednesday, killing several people, the head of rescue operations said. (TNN/dpa via AP)
2 of 3 | 

Firefighters try to contain the blaze at a vacation home in the town of Wintzenheim, north-eastern France, Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023. A fire ripped through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern France on Wednesday, killing several people, the head of rescue operations said. (TNN/dpa via AP)
Firefighters try to contain the blaze at a vacation home in the town of Wintzenheim, north-eastern France, Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023. A fire ripped through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern France on Wednesday, killing several people, the head of rescue operations said. (TNN/dpa via AP)
3 of 3 | 

Firefighters try to contain the blaze at a vacation home in the town of Wintzenheim, north-eastern France, Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023. A fire ripped through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern France on Wednesday, killing several people, the head of rescue operations said. (TNN/dpa via AP)
 
Share

PARIS (AP) — A Paris prosecutor opened a preliminary judicial investigation on Friday for unvoluntary manslaughter aggravated by breach of safety rules, after a fire left 11 dead at a vacation home housing adults with disabilities in eastern France.

Wednesday’s fire killed 10 adults with slight intellectual disabilities and one person accompanying them.

The judicial investigation will seek to determine the cause of the blaze, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

It comes after the discovery that required safety standards weren’t met at the private vacation house in the Alsacian town of Wintzenheim.

Other news
FILE - PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with PSG's Neymar after scoring a disallowed goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Messi’s exit leaves a big hole at PSG as the club frets over Mbappe and Neymar
Australia's James Slipper, left, and New Zealand's Sam Cane talk following the Bledisloe Cup rugby test match between the All Blacks and Australia in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (John Davidson/Photosport via AP)
New Zealand names largely surprise-free squad for Rugby World Cup
The Seine rivers flows though Paris, with the Eiffel Tower at center, in Paris, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Heavy rains in Paris have dealt a blow to plans intended to test the French capital's readiness for swimmers to race in the River Seine at next year's Summer Olympics. A planned training session Friday Aug.4, 2023 for swimmers aiming to compete this weekend in the river that cuts through Paris was cancelled because the water quality dropped below acceptable standards.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Paris’ test for Olympic swimming in the Seine canceled due to poor water quality

“The first investigations led to question the legal and material safety conditions of the building,” which was housing 28 people, the statement said.

A prosecutor in Paris has taken over the case because of the high number of victims and the scale of the investigation, it said. The case was previously being supervised by the deputy prosecutor of Colmar, in eastern France.

Vacationers were sleeping when the fire broke out early on Wednesday.

Only five of those who were staying on the upper floor of the house survived, including three vacationers and two staff accompanying them. They were all able to get out of the hospital by the end of the day on Wednesday, the statement said.

Twelve others who were staying on the ground floor were able to evacuate.

It was the deadliest fire in France since an August 2016 blaze that killed 14 people in a basement nightclub in the western city of Rouen.