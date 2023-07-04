FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is flanked by former player Laura Robson, right, as they watch the first round women's singles match between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australia's Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Wimbledon Day 2
A Highland Park Strong sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 3, 2023. One year after a shooter terrorized July Fourth parade-goers in Highland Park, Illinois, community members are planning to gather to honor the seven people who were killed, commemorate the day and reclaim the space to move forward. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A year after Highland Park shooting
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia- Ukraine war
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence
World News

France returns 35 citizens from camp in Syria housing thousands linked to Islamic State extremists

 
Share

PARIS (AP) — France has returned 35 people — 10 women and 25 minors — from a sprawling camp in northeast Syria housing thousands of people linked to Islamic State extremists.

Al-Hol Camp — named after a town near the Iraqi border — holds about 51,000 people, including many widows, wives and children of Islamic State fighters. Iraqis make up nearly half the population, but a sizeable minority are from outside the Middle East.

Part of the camp called the Annex holds around 8,000 women and children from 60 nationalities who are considered the most die-hard among the residents, and experts have warned for years that the camp’s wretched conditions and confined spaces risk creating another generation of Islamic State fighters.

Other news
FILE - The main entrance of the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), is seen in The Hague, Netherlands on May 5, 2017. The global chemical weapons watchdog said Tuesday, July 4, 2023, it found no evidence to support a claim by Syria that its forces were attacked using toxic gas in 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Global chemical weapons watchdog says it found no evidence to back Syrian claim of 2017 gas attack
The global chemical weapons watchdog says it found no evidence to support a claim by Syria that its forces were attacked using toxic gas in 2017.
Syria Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, right, meets with his Jordan counterpart Ayman Safadi in Damascus, Syria, Monday, July 3, 2023. Jordan's top diplomat Monday called for international investment into crisis-hit Syria's crippled infrastructure in order to speed up refugee returns. Safadi made these remarks following a visit to Damascus, where he met with Syrian President Bashar Assad and his counterpart Faisal Mekdad. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Jordan’s foreign minister calls for investment into war-torn Syria to speed up refugee returns
Jordan’s foreign minister has called for investment into conflict-ravaged Syria’s crippled infrastructure to speed up refugee returns.
FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Many observers argue that mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin wouldn't have been able to take over military facilities in southern Russia so easily and mount his rapid march on Moscow without collusion with some members of the military brass. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
The key players in last weekend’s armed rebellion in Russia
Key players in events stemming from last weekend’s armed rebellion in Russia include mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Gen.
FILE - Dozens of Syrians wait at the President's Bridge in Damascus, Syria, for relatives they hope would be among those released from prison on May 3, 2022, on the second day of the Muslim Fitr holiday. The U.N. General Assembly approved Thursday, June 29, 2023, to form an independent international institution to search for the missing in Syria in both government and opposition-held areas. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki, File)
Families of tens of thousands missing in Syria draw some hope from new UN push to find loved ones
The families of some of the tens of thousands of people missing in Syria are drawing some hope from a new U.N. push to find their loved ones. Others remain skeptical.

French citizens made up the largest European contingent of people who joined the Islamic State at the height of the extremist group’s reach. With its territorial defeat in 2019, France has brought home women and children in successive waves.

All 10 of the adults, women aged 23 to 40 years old, who returned and a 17-year-old girl were detained upon arrival or scheduled to go immediately before a judge Tuesday. The statement from the French anti-terrorism prosecutor said the other children would be taken into state custody.

There are also around 8,000 women and children from 60 other nationalities who live in a part of the camp known as the Annex. They are generally considered the most die-hard IS supporters among the camp residents.