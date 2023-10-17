French prosecutor says alleged attacker in school stabbing declared allegiance to Islamic State

PARIS (AP) — France’s anti-terror prosecutor said Tuesday a suspected Islamic extremist declared allegiance to the Islamic State group before fatally stabbing a teacher in school attack last week.

The prosecutor, Jean-François Ricard, said, in a press conference , an audio recording was found by police investigators in the suspect’s phone. In it, the alleged attacker declared allegiance to the Islamic State and expressed “his hatred of France. ”

Ricard took no questions.

A teacher was fatally stabbed in the neck and three other people injured in the school attack Friday in the northern town of Arras.