Italy changes front row and rearranges backline to face France at Rugby World Cup

LYON, France (AP) — Italy has changed the front row and switched its best backs around for the Rugby World Cup match against France on Friday, after being blown away by New Zealand.

Props Simone Ferrari and Pietro Ceccarelli and hooker Epalahame Faiva will take on the French in Lyon, where Italy must win to stand a chance of reaching the quarterfinals.

Niccolo Cannone returns to lock alongside Federico Ruzza following the 96-17 hammering by the All Blacks. Ferrari wins his 50th test cap.

In the backs, Pierre Bruno starts on the right wing as the fifth team change after coming off the bench in the 52-8 win against Namibia.

Coach Kieran Crowley tinkered with his star backs again, with Tommaso Allan moving back to flyhalf after starting at fullback against New Zealand.

Paolo Garbisi is back at inside center from No. 10, while Ange Capuozzo returns to fullback after playing three of his past four tests on the right wing.

Italy: Ange Capuozzo, Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Paolo Garbisi, Montanna Ioane, Tommaso Allan, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone, Pietro Ceccarelli, Hame Faiva, Simone Ferrari. Reserves: Marco Manfredi, Federico Zani, Marco Riccioni, David Sisi, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Fusco, Luca Morisi, Lorenzo Pani.

