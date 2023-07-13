France’s parliament approves big boost in military spending, spurred by Ukraine war

Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
FILE - Visitors pass one of the sculptures from the series "Venus of the Rags" from Michelangelo Pistoletto in the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bonn, western Germany, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2005. Vandals destroyed one of the series, a seminal artwork by one of Italy's most famous living artists, early Wednesday, July 12, 2023, outside Naples’ City Hall. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, File)
Vandals in Naples destroy seminal artwork
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Northern lights forecast
Actor Kevin Spacey looks on as he arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged with three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2005, on Thursday July 13, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Kevin Spacey trial
World News

France’s parliament approves big boost in military spending, spurred by Ukraine war

 
Share

PARIS (AP) —

France’s parliament on Thursday approved a multi-billion-euro boost to military spending through the rest of this decade, spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine and fast-growing global threats.

President Emmanuel Macron pushed for the bigger budget, which would spend 413 billion euros ($450 billion), the most significant spending hike in half a century. The money would modernize France’s nuclear arsenal, augment intelligence spending and develop more remote-controlled weapons.

Other news
Henri, right, the 'backpack hero' , listens to French President Emmanuel Macron delivering a speech as he meets rescue forces in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. A man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday June 8, 2023, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. The 24-year-old man in France is being hailed as a hero after he intervened in a savage knife attack on very young children. (Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP)
France hails ‘hero with a backpack’ who intervened in knife attack on very young children
A 24-year-old Catholic pilgrim in France is being hailed as a hero after he intervened in a savage knife attack on very young children.
Police officers investigate at the scene after a knife attack Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Annecy, French Alps. A man with a knife stabbed several very young children, including at least one in a stroller, and also assaulted adults in a lakeside park in the French Alps. The savagery left at least two children and one adult with life-threatening injuries, authorities said. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Knife attack at park in French Alps critically wounds 4 young children as people cry for help
A man with a knife has stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly.
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman, the founder of ChatGPT and creator of OpenAI gestures while speaking at University College London, as part of his world tour of speaking engagements in London, Wednesday, May 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
OpenAI boss downplays fears ChatGPT maker could leave Europe over AI rules
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is downplaying worries that the ChatGPT maker could exit the European Union if it can’t comply with the bloc’s strict new artificial intelligence rules.
FiILE - The Olympic rings are seen in front of the Paris City Hall, in Paris, Sunday, April 30, 2023. French security experts have expressed misgivings about size and complexity of the security operation that will be needed to safeguard Paris' ambitions for the unprecedented opening gala along the River Seine (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File)
Fans will need to pre-register for free tickets to Paris’ gargantuan 2024 Olympic opening ceremony
France’s government has for the first time publicly laid out some of the gritty details of its security planning for the unprecedented opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

He has argued the boost was needed to ensure “our freedom, our security, our prosperity, our place in the world.” The defense minister has compared it to France’s push in the 1960s to develop nuclear weapons, making the country one of the world’s bigger military powers.

The new military plan includes doubling the number of military reservists and reinforcing cyberdefense, as well as increasing weapons production capacity both to help Ukraine and to keep the French military adequately supplied.

The new budget for the 2024-2030 period is more than a third higher than the last military spending plan of 295 billion euros for 2019-2025.

The bill won final approval by the divided National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, on Wednesday by a vote of 244-37, and it was approved by the conservative-led Senate on Thursday by 313 votes to 17.

Macron’s centrist alliance doesn’t have a majority in either house of parliament, but military officers have long lamented shrinking armed forces spending, while conservative and far-right parties tend to support investment in defense.

Macron is scheduled to speak to defense officials later Thursday, on the eve of Bastille Day celebrations that include an elaborate Paris parade showcasing troops, warplanes and military equipment.