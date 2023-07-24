French national police chief says officers under investigation ‘have no place in prison’

A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son's funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago. The mother of Emmett Till insisted that her son's body be displayed in an open casket forcing the nation to see the brutality directed at Blacks in the South at the time. Legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was years in the making. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)
Emmett Till monument
Israeli police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking the road leading to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Jason Momoa hosts ‘Shark Week’
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
World News

French national police chief says officers under investigation ‘have no place in prison’

FILE - Then director general of the French National Police (DGPN) Frederic Veaux is pictured at the police academy of Roubaix, northern France, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Beaux, France's national police chief has said that law enforcement officers under investigation shouldn't be jailed like ordinary citizens, amid a walkout by numerous Marseille police over the detention of a colleague for his actions during nationwide riots. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Then director general of the French National Police (DGPN) Frederic Veaux is pictured at the police academy of Roubaix, northern France, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Beaux, France’s national police chief has said that law enforcement officers under investigation shouldn’t be jailed like ordinary citizens, amid a walkout by numerous Marseille police over the detention of a colleague for his actions during nationwide riots. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A carnival goer is arrested by riot police during Marseille's Carnaval de la Plaine in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, March 19, 2023. France's national police chief has said that law enforcement officers under investigation shouldn't be jailed like ordinary citizens, amid a walkout by numerous Marseille police over the detention of a colleague for his actions during nationwide riots. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - A carnival goer is arrested by riot police during Marseille’s Carnaval de la Plaine in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, March 19, 2023. France’s national police chief has said that law enforcement officers under investigation shouldn’t be jailed like ordinary citizens, amid a walkout by numerous Marseille police over the detention of a colleague for his actions during nationwide riots. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ELAINE GANLEY
 
Share

PARIS (AP) — France’s national police chief has said that law enforcement officers under investigation shouldn’t be jailed like ordinary citizens, amid a walkout by numerous Marseille police over the detention of a colleague for his actions during nationwide riots.

The apparently unprecedented remarks by Frederic Veaux in a weekend interview — which got the support of the Paris police prefect — quickly triggered a debate, and raised fundamental questions about whether French law enforcement is above the law.

“Knowing that (the officer) is in prison stops me from sleeping,” Veaux said in an interview with Le Parisien, after a trip Saturday to Marseille to bring a message of support to police from himself and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. But he went further, saying he thinks that “ahead of an eventual trial, a police officer has no place in prison, even if he may have committed faults or grave error in his work.”

Other news
FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks during the press conference at Miami-Dade Police Department Headquarters on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Miami. In a statement released early Monday, July 24, 2023, officials said Ramirez was in critical condition in a Tampa area hospital following an injury. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP, File)
Miami police director out of surgery after critical injury in Tampa as Florida police investigate
Miami-Dade’s mayor says the head of the Police Department is in stable condition after surgery in a Tampa area hospital.
This photo provided by the Serbian Ministry of Interior on Monday July 24, 2023, shows seized money, weapons and documents in a raid. Serbian police said Monday they have arrested two people suspected of helping smuggling Cubans toward Spain as part of an international crime group. The suspects in Serbia are accused of organizing the illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighboring countries — North Macedonia or Bosnia — and on to Spain. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)
2 arrested in Serbia suspected of smuggling Cubans to Spain as part of an international crime group
Serbian police said Monday they have arrested two people suspected of smuggling Cubans toward Spain.
FILE - Riot police officers shield off stones thrown by students during their protest against university tuition hikes outside the union building in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 23, 2015. Eight police officers assigned to a security team protecting South Africa’s deputy president have been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Monday, July 24, 2023 after they were caught on video kicking and stomping on two men on a Johannesburg highway this month. One of the men was kicked unconscious in the attack. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)
8 police officers assigned to protect South Africa’s deputy president arrested over highway attack
Eight police officers assigned to a security team protecting South Africa’s deputy president have been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Monday after they were caught on video kicking and stomping on two men on a Johannesburg highway this month.
Police interview construction workers in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. A gunman killed and injured people at a construction site in New Zealand’s largest city, as the nation prepared to host games in the FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer tournament, authorities said. (Jason Oxenham/New Zealand Herald via AP)
Gunman who killed co-workers at New Zealand building site died from self-inflicted wound, police say
Police say the man who killed two of his co-workers at a New Zealand construction site was injured during a shootout with police but died from a self-inflicted wound.

While police officers must account for their actions, “including before justice,” they shouldn’t be treated like “criminals and thugs,” Veaux said.

French police are often accused of on-the-job brutality and racism for singling out Black people or those with North African roots for identity checks or detention, while unions say that officers themselves feel maligned.

“No one is above the law,” President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview Monday from New Caledonia, the starting point of his trip in the Indo-Pacific. But he refused to respond directly to Veaux’s remarks about jailing law enforcement officers while judicial proceedings are underway.

Pressed for a response, Macron said that “we must respect laws democratically voted and obviously they themselves (police) fall under the law.”

He noted that 28 investigations into police behavior were opened since the riots, which erupted after the June 27 killing during a traffic control of Nahel M., a young man with North African roots.

Above all, the president praised police in the face of “an unprecedented surge of violence” during the riots, in which 900 law enforcement officers were injured, and said that he understands “the emotions of our officers ... and it must be heard while respecting the state of law for all.”

In a spontaneous move, police officers in Marseille have been calling in sick since the jailing Thursday of a member of the BAC, an elite police squad particularly active in Marseille, known for delinquency and drug dealing. It wasn’t known how many police were absent from the job, but the action worried authorities in Paris.

The jailed suspect is under investigation for group violence and using or threatening to use a weapon. Three colleagues also suspected are under strict house arrest. The four are being investigated for allegedly beating up a young man, reportedly of North African origin, at the start of July when the port city was under attack by rioters.

A noted police expert, Sebastian Roche, tweeted his concern about what is at stake.

“Equality before the law is threatened with rupture,” Roche tweeted. “Though it is a cardinal principle of a state of law.”

Neither the interior minister nor the justice minister has responded to Veaux’s remarks.