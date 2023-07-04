Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning a point from Britain's Ryan Peniston during the first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter in a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP)
Far-right figure ends divisive crowdfunding for police officer who shot boy, triggering riots

FILE - Jean Messiha, head of the Apollon Institute, takes part to a demonstration on Feb. 20, 2021, in Paris. Messiha, a French far-right figure behind a divisive, and hugely successful, crowdfunding campaign for the family of a police officer jailed in the killing of a 17-year-old that triggered riots around France announced on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, that he’s closing the account which topped more than 1.5 million euros ($1.63 million). (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
French President Emmanuel Macron, center at rear, addresses mayors of cities affected by the violent clashes that erupted after a teen was shot dead by police last week during a meeting at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris Tuesday, July 4, 2023. After the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb, French President Emmanuel Macron was meeting with mayors of 220 towns from across the country which were hit by violence. Across France, 34 buildings — many of them linked to the government — were attacked from Sunday into Monday, along with 297 vehicles. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses mayors of cities affected by the violent clashes that erupted after a teen was shot dead by police last week during a meeting at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris Tuesday, July 4, 2023. After the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb, French President Emmanuel Macron was meeting with mayors of 220 towns from across the country which were hit by violence. Across France, 34 buildings — many of them linked to the government — were attacked from Sunday into Monday, along with 297 vehicles. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses mayors of cities affected by the violent clashes that erupted after a teen was shot dead by police last week during a meeting at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris Tuesday, July 4, 2023. After the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb, French President Emmanuel Macron was meeting with mayors of 220 towns from across the country which were hit by violence. Across France, 34 buildings — many of them linked to the government — were attacked from Sunday into Monday, along with 297 vehicles. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses mayors of cities affected by the violent clashes that erupted after a teen was shot dead by police last week during a meeting at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris Tuesday, July 4, 2023. After the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb, French President Emmanuel Macron was meeting with mayors of 220 towns from across the country which were hit by violence. Across France, 34 buildings — many of them linked to the government — were attacked from Sunday into Monday, along with 297 vehicles. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Paris suburb Neuilly-sur-Marne mayor Zartoshte Bakhtiari answers the Associated Press at the Elysee Palace Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Paris. After the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb, French President Emmanuel Macron met Tuesday with mayors of 220 towns from across the country which were hit by violence. Across France, 34 buildings — many of them linked to the government — were attacked from Sunday into Monday, along with 297 vehicles. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
PARIS (AP) — A French far-right figure behind a divisive, and hugely successful, crowdfunding campaign for the family of a police officer jailed in the killing of a 17-year-old that triggered riots around France announced on Tuesday that he’s closing the account which topped more than 1.5 million euros ($1.63 million).

Criticism, and plans for lawsuits, have mounted around Jean Messiha’s Gofundme effort with claims that his real motive was to spread a message of hate and pit the far-right against residents of poor suburbs with a high rate of people of immigrant origin.

Even Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has said the collection for the jailed officer’s family did not contribute to calming the situation, just like Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti who warned on France-Inter radio against a possible “instrumentalization.”

The unrest was touched off by the shooting last Tuesday of the young man identified as Nahel, who was stopped while driving a Mercedes in suburban Paris. Violence was driven by a mainly teenage backlash in the suburbs and urban housing projects against a French state that many young people with immigrant roots say routinely discriminates against them. Violence appeared to continue to ebb for a third night Tuesday.

However, reports emerged of the death early Sunday of a 27-year-old man in Marseille. The local prosecutor’s office opened an investigation Tuesday for “mortal blows with use or threat of a weapon,” the newspaper La Marseillaise reported.

The probable cause of death was a “violent shock to the thorax caused by a projectile of the ‘flashball’ type,” commonly used by French police for riot control.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim, who was not identified, was in the area of riots and pillaging the night of his death, the paper quoted the prosecutor’s office as saying.

Messiha, meanwhile, hailed in a tweet what he called an “historic symbol of national generosity” while announcing the closing of the crowdfunding campaign at midnight Tuesday for the family of the jailed officer, identified only as Florian M.

He said that more than 100,000 donors contributed to the effort he initiated on Friday that reached more than 1.5 million euros. He equated the response to a “tsunami” in support of law enforcement officers “who in a certain way fight daily so that France remains France.”

The crowdfunding had an ugly edge with Messiha bragging at one point that his effort was bringing in more funds than a crowdfunding account set up for the family of Nahel. The family filed a complaint, alleging the crowdfunding was based on deception to “criminalize” the victim and win support for the police officer who fired at him, according to France-Info, which saw the complaint. It wasn’t immediately clear whether an investigation would be opened.

Socialist lawmaker Arthur Delaporte from Calvados had filed a complaint earlier Tuesday against the crowdfunding contesting its legal grounds - shortly before Messiha closed it.

Egyptian-born Messiha is a former official of the National Rally party of far-right leader Marine Le Pen which he left for a fledgling far-right party then dropped out of that to return to his think tank. He remains a virulent critic of migration from Africa.