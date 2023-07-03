Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
World News

French rioting appears to slow 6 days after teen’s death in Paris suburbs

Days of unrest in France over the police shooting death of a teenager seem to be subsiding, but a car set ablaze hit the home of the mayor of L’Hay-les-Roses in an appalling incident. (July 3)

 
PARIS (AP) — Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow overnight after six nights.

In all, according to the Interior Ministry, there were 157 arrests overnight, down from a peak of 3,880 arrests during the fiery night of June 30, and two law enforcement stations were attacked, among other damage.

Around 45,000 officers were deployed nationwide to counter violence fuelled by anger over discrimination against people who trace their roots to former French colonies and live in low-income neighborhoods. Nahel, the teenager killed last Tuesday, was of Algerian descent and was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins Jr. watches from the sideline during the second the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Haskins has been charged with aggravated assault - strangulation after an argument with his girlfriend started by her liking the photo of another man on Instagram. Both Haskins and Makiah Green were arrested early Thursday morning, June 29, 2023, and released on bond later Thursday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Titans backup RB Haskins charged with aggravated assault following fight with his girlfriend
Tennessee Titans backup running back Hassan Haskins Jr. has been charged with aggravated assault — strangulation after an argument with his girlfriend started by her liking the photo of another man on Instagram.
FILE - Francisco Oropeza, center, is escorted from the San Jacinto County courthouse by San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, second from right, after a hearing, May 18, 2023, in Coldspring, Texas. Oropeza, accused of killing five neighbors in Texas after some of them complained that gunfire was keeping a baby awake, was indicted Friday, June 30, on a capital murder charge that could carry the death penalty. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Suspected gunman in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors indicted on capital murder charge
A man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas after some of them complained that gunfire was keeping a baby awake has been indicted for capital murder of multiple persons.
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Law enforcement officials say, Taylor Taranto, a man wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives. Taranto was seen a few blocks from the former president's home, and he fled even though he was chased by U.S. Secret Service agents. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama’s Washington home had guns, machete in his van, feds say
Authorities say they found two guns, 400 rounds of ammunition as well as a machete in the van of a man arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home on charges in the U.S.
Washington Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief of Police Ashan Benedict speaks during a news conference on the upcoming Fourth of July holiday in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
DC promises a ‘very, very robust’ police presence to maintain public safety over July 4 holiday
With a flood of visitors and tourists expected, officials in the nation’s capital are mobilizing additional police officers and dozens of teams of civilian peacekeepers in an attempt to keep rising violent crime rates from marring the holiday weekend.

Across France, 297 vehicles were torched overnight along with 34 buildings.

A burning car stuck the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb L’Hay-les-Roses over the weekend, an unusually personal attack amid the backdrop of fires and vandalism targeting police stations and town halls.

French President Emmanuel Macros has blamed social media for the spread of the unrest and called on parents to take responsibility for their teenagers. Eric Dupond-Moretti, the justice minister, told France Inter radio that parents who abdicated that responsibility “either through disinterest or deliberately” would be prosecuted.

Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun said his wife and one of his children were injured and criticized the government for doing too little, too late — and said blaming social media or parents was papering over a bigger problem.

“The base ingredients are still there. For several years now, all summer long, explosives go off that keep people from sleeping, that make them crazy,” he told BFM television on Monday. “We are powerless summer after summer.”