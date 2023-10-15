Resilient Springboks stun host France in quarterfinals at Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion South Africa dug deep for one of its most resilient performances at the Rugby World Cup to knock highly rated France out of its home tournament by a riveting 29-28 in front of nearly 80,000 baying French fans on Sunday.

France played all of the attacking rugby for the first 60-plus minutes, and South Africa clung on for much of that before suddenly turning the momentum of the game thanks to lock Eben Etzebeth’s barging run and try beside the posts in the 67th minute.

Replacement flyhalf Handre Pollard stretched South Africa’s late lead to 29-25 with a penalty from his own half.

Thomas Ramos made it a one-point game late on with his third penalty for France.

France attacked relentlessly and brilliantly for the majority of the match, but couldn’t find another score in a desperately tense final seven minutes of the last quarterfinal.

No. 2-ranked France had a two-year, 18-test winning streak at home and was the highest-ranked team left in the tournament at kickoff, but its Rugby World Cup dream on home soil slipped away. The French are still without the title and this failure will perhaps hurt more than any of the others.

“We’re going to try to find something positive by saying that we have a lot of young players, a fine generation,” France flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert said. “But the reality is that today we failed to get out of the quarterfinals of a home World Cup. That’s going to be hard to accept.”

France President Emmanuel Macron went into the French dressing room after the game to console the players.

Both teams scored three tries in a breathless first 26 minutes at Stade de France. Two of the French scores came from prop Cyril Baille, who had them ahead as early as the fourth minute. France looked world-class in those opening minutes and South Africa a little shell-shocked.

All of South Africa’s three tries in that first 40 came against the run of play, with Kurt-Lee Arendse profiting off a French mistake from a high kick to break away and reply to Baille’s opener in the eighth minute. Damian de Allende’s score for the Springboks, again from a turnover, put them 12-7 up.

France scrumhalf and captain Antoine Dupont, back from a broken cheekbone three weeks ago, set up hooker Peato Mauvaka for France’s second and it was 12-12.

South Africa’s other wing, Cheslin Kolbe, ran onto a kick to again put the Springboks ahead despite France being totally dominant. Baille’s second try again pulled France back.

Etzebeth was yellow-carded just before halftime for a head-on-head tackle on France prop Uini Atonio, and Ramos kicked France 25-19 ahead with goals just before and after the break.

Despite a narrowish lead, France appeared in control, with Dupont pulling the strings, and the home fans driving Les Tricolores on.

But the Springboks kept grinding despite a big territorial disadvantage and Etzebeth’s powerful run to crash over on a rare Springboks visit down the other end of the field suddenly swung the game in favor of the reigning champions with Pollard’s conversion.

Pollard’s penalty from inside his own half in the 69th gave the Springboks a critical four-point advantage.

France kept coming and South Africa, which defended for most of the game, held out this time, allowing Ramos only one more penalty.

South Africa finally found a territorial foothold in the final minutes and France had to attack from deep in the last play of the game after the final hooter.

After 10 phases, the ball was stripped by RG Snyman and Faf de Klerk and Arendse scooped it up and hoofed it out to confirm a semifinal against England next weekend.

New Zealand will play Argentina in the other semi, meaning three southern hemisphere teams in the last four and top-ranked Ireland and home hope France out, a huge turn-up for a Rugby World Cup where a northern triumph appeared destined.

The French players were stunned, and Dupont dropped his protective scrum cap on the field and sunk to one knee at the end.

