Lucas Hernandez is back with France team nine months after a serious knee injury

Lens' Andy Diouf, left, challenges for the ball with PSG's Lucas Hernandez during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
1 of 2 | 

Lens’ Andy Diouf, left, challenges for the ball with PSG’s Lucas Hernandez during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
PSG's Lucas Hernandez, center left, and Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi try to win the ball as PSG's Fabian Ruiz, left, watches during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
2 of 2 | 

PSG’s Lucas Hernandez, center left, and Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi try to win the ball as PSG’s Fabian Ruiz, left, watches during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
 
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernandez was called back Thursday to the France squad ahead of a European Championship qualifying match, nine months after a serious knee injury.

Hernandez, who joined PSG from Bayern Munich, was included in a 23-man list by France coach Didier Deschamps.

France will resume its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Ireland at Parc des Princes on Sept. 7. The 2018 World Cup champions then play a friendly at Germany on Sept. 12.

With four wins in as many matches, France is in first place in Group B with a six-point lead over Greece.

Hernandez, who has 33 international appearances under his belt, has not played with France since he ruptured the ACL in his right knee eight minutes into the national team’s opening game against Australia at last year’s World Cup.

France squad:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Axel Disasi (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

