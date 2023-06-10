FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Children who were stabbed in France no longer in life-threatening condition as suspect is charged

Flowers are laid down at a children's playground in Annecy, France, Saturday, June 10, 2023 following a knife attack on Thursday, June 8, 2023. French judges have handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
Flowers are laid down at a children’s playground in Annecy, France, Saturday, June 10, 2023 following a knife attack on Thursday, June 8, 2023. French judges have handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, right, meet rescue forces, in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. A man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday June 8, 2023, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. Authorities said the children, between 22 months and 3 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults were also wounded. (Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP)
Security forces examine the scene of knife attack in Annecy, French Alps, Thursday, June 8, 2023. An attacker with a knife stabbed several young children and at least one adult, leaving some with life-threatening injuries, in a town in the Alps on Thursday before he was arrested, authorities said. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
Roses lay at the playground after a knife attack Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Annecy, French Alps. A a man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. The children between 22 months and 3 years old suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults also were wounded, authorities said. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive for a meeting at the Haute-Savoie prefecture, in Annecy, in the French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. A man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday June 8, 2023, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. Authorities said the children, between 22 months and 3 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults were also wounded. (Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP)
Henri, listens to French President Emmanuel Macron delivering a speech as he meets rescue forces in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. The 24-year-old man in France is being hailed as a hero after he intervened in a savage knife attack on very young children. Henri had a heavy backpack on his back and was holding another in his hand when the attacker slashed at him Thursday June 8, 2023. Henri was shown grappling with the assailant and charging after him during the knife attack that critically wounded four children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old, and also injured two adults. (Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron meets Henri, second right, the 24-year-old 'backpack hero', his friend Lilian and Youssouf, who suffered minor stab wounds as he tried to intercept the suspect as he fled, in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. A man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday June 8, 2023, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. Authorities said the children, between 22 months and 3 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults were also wounded. (Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP)
Henri, right, meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. The 24-year-old man in France is being hailed as a hero after he intervened in a savage knife attack on very young children. Henri had a heavy backpack on his back and was holding another in his hand when the attacker slashed at him Thursday June 8, 2023. Henri was shown grappling with the assailant and charging after him during the knife attack that critically wounded four children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old, and also injured two adults. (Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, meets security and rescue forces in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. A man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday June 8, 2023, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. Authorities said the children, between 22 months and 3 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults were also wounded. (Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech as he meets rescue forces in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. A man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday June 8, 2023, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. Authorities said the children, between 22 months and 3 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries, and two adults were also wounded. (Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP)
Flowers are laid down at a children's playground in Annecy, France, Saturday, June 10, 2023 following a knife attack on Thursday, June 8, 2023. French judges have handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to a man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a French Alps park. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
By Nicolas Vaux-Montagny and Angela Charlton
 
PARIS (AP) — Four young children stabbed in a playground in the French Alps are no longer in life-threatening condition but remain hospitalized, the regional prosecutor said Saturday, as the suspected attacker was handed preliminary charges of attempted murder.

The victims came from multiple countries, and the impact from the unusually savage and incomprehensible attack Thursday reverberated across France and beyond. The children who were stabbed, between 22 months and 3 years old, were in hospitals in France and Switzerland.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent Swedish residency, has a 3-year-old daughter living in Sweden, regional prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis told reporters Saturday. Witnesses told investigators that the suspect mentioned his daughter, his wife and Jesus Christ during the attack Thursday targeting a playground in the lakeside town of Annecy.

Police detained the suspect in the park in the town of Annecy after bystanders — notably, a Catholic pilgrim who repeatedly swung at the attacker with his backpack — sought to deter him.

The suspected attacker, whose name was not released, was presented to investigating judges in Annecy on Saturday and given charges of attempted murder and armed resistance, Bonnet-Mathis said. He is in custody pending further investigation.

The suspect refused to talk to investigators, and was examined by a psychiatrist and other doctors who deemed him fit to face charges, the prosecutor said. She said that the motive remained unclear, but it didn’t appear to be terrorism-related.

The suspected attacker wore a cross and carried two Christian images with him at the time of the attack, the prosecutor said. He also had 480 euros in cash with him and a Swedish driver’s license, and had been sleeping in the common area of an Annecy apartment building.

He had traveled from Sweden to Italy and Switzerland before coming to France last October, and French police are coordinating with colleagues in those countries to learn more about his trajectory, said Damien Delaby, director of the regional judicial police.

The child victims were two French 2-year-old cousins, a boy and a girl, who were in the playground with their grandmother when the assailant appeared; a British 3-year-old girl visiting Annecy with her parents; and a 22-month-old Dutch girl, according to the prosecutor.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the victims and their families, first responders and witnesses Friday. Macron said doctors were “very confident” about the conditions of the two cousins, who were the most critically injured.

The wounded British girl “is awake, she’s watching television,” Macron added. The Dutch girl also has improved, and a critically injured adult — who was both knifed and wounded by a shot that police fired as they detained the suspected attacker — is regaining consciousness, Macron said.

The seriously injured adult, a Portuguese man, was wounded trying to stop the attacker from fleeing police. Portugal’s foreign ministry said he is “now out of danger.”

In a statement Saturday, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa thanked the man, Manuel Ponte, for his bravery.

The second injured adult was discharged from a hospital, his left elbow bandaged.

The pilgrim dubbed “the hero with the backpack,” a 24-year-old Frenchman named Henri, is on a walking and hitchhiking tour of France’s cathedrals,. He told French broadcaster BFMTV that he’d been setting off to another abbey when the horror unfolded in front of him. The attacker slashed at him, but Henri held his ground and used a weighty backpack he was carrying to swing at the assailant.

Henri’s father told The Associated Press that his son “told me that the Syrian was incoherent, saying lots of strange things in different languages, invoking his father, his mother, all the Gods.”

The suspect’s profile fueled renewed criticism from far-right and conservative politicians about French migration policies. But authorities noted that the suspect entered France legally, because he has permanent residency status in Sweden. Sweden and France are both members of the EU and Europe’s border-free travel zone.

He applied for citizenship in Sweden in 2017 and 2018 but was denied, according to the Swedish Migration Agency. Sweden’s TV4 television, citing the citizenship refusal document, reported that he was denied because he had served in the Syrian army.

He applied for asylum in France last year and was refused a few days before the attack, on the grounds that he had already won asylum in Sweden in 2013, the French interior minister said.

Annecy is planning a public gathering at the site of the attack on Sunday in support of the victims.

Vaux-Montagny reported from Lyon, France. Karl Ritter in Stockholm and Helena Alves in Lisbon, Portugal contributed.