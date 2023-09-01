Injured lock Willemse replaced in France’s Rugby World Cup squad by Chalureau

PARIS (AP) — France’s Rugby World Cup preparations took a blow when injured lock Paul Willemse was replaced in the squad by Bastien Chalureau on Friday.

The French Rugby Federation said Willemse, who has a thigh injury, will drop into the 12-man reserve list for three-time runner-up France, which opens the tournament against three-time champion New Zealand next Friday.

Chalureau made his debut last November off the bench against South Africa. The Montpellier lock played in three of France’s four warmups in August.

It is another hard knock for the 30-year-old Willemse, who has 31 tests for Les Tricolores and missed the 2019 World Cup with a groin injury.

France was already without star flyhalf Romain Ntamack due to a knee injury sustained during a warmup game.

Coach Fabien Galthie selected prop Cyril Baille and flanker Anthony Jelonch in the squad even though they might not be available until the latter stages of pool play.

Baille has a calf injury while Jelonch has been recovering from rupturing his ACL in February. Burly center Jonathan Danty is recovering from a hamstring injury and will sit out the All Blacks game at Stade de France.

