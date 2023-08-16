Francesco Molinari joins brother as vice captain for Europe in the Ryder Cup

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Francesco and Edoardo Molinari are on a Ryder Cup team again, this time as vice captains before a home crowd at Marco Simone in Rome.

Francesco Molinari was chosen as the fifth and final vice captain for Luke Donald when Europe tries to win back the cup against the Americans on Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

The Italian brothers played together in the Celtic Manor matches in 2010, which Europe won. Edoardo Molinari was among Donald’s first choices as an assistant, as his brother, the 2018 British Open champion, had aspirations of making the team.

Francesco Molinari’s selection was announced Wednesday. Donald’s other assistants are Jose Maria Olazabal, Nicolas Colsaerts and Thomas Bjorn.

U.S. captain Zach Johnson has selected Davis Love III, Fred Couples, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk and Stewart Cink.

