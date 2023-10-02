Beyoncé concert film
Francis Lee, former Manchester City and England striker, dies at 79

Manchester City player Francis Lee poses in Manchester, England, July 1, 1969. Former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee has died at the age of 79 on Monday Oct. 2, 2023. PA Photos via AP)
Manchester City Chairman Francis Lee acknowledges the applause of the crowd at Maine Road in Manchester, England, Feb. 5, 1994. Former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee has died at the age of 79 on Monday Oct. 2, 2023. (CROFT/PA via AP)
Former Manchester City player Francis Lee looks on during an event in London, England, May 18, 2019. Former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee has died at the age of 79 on Monday Oct. 2, 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
FILE - Francis Lee of England, right, turns to celebrate after scoring England's equalising and only goal against West Germany in a European Nations Cup soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London, on April 29, 1972. Former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee has died at the age of 79 on Monday Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Harris, File)
Manchester City's Glynn Pardoe, Harry Dowd, Mike Doyle, Francis Lee, Neil Young and Tommy Booth celebrate FA Cup victory at Wembley, London, April 26, 1969. Former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee has died at the age of 79 on Monday Oct. 2, 2023. (PA Photos via AP)
Francis Lee after poses after receiving a CBE from the Duke of Cambridge for services to football and charity at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, April 22, 2016. Former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee has died at the age of 79 on Monday Oct. 2, 2023. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Francis Lee, the former Manchester City and England striker, has died. He was 79.

Lee’s death was announced on Monday by City, where he was also its chairman in the 1990s after retiring from playing soccer.

Lee died after a long battle with cancer, City said, and described him as a “Club legend in every sense.”

“It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and Chairman Francis Lee,” it said. “Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.”

Lee made 330 appearances for City and scored 148 goals. He won the top-tier First Division title, FA Cup, League Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup and two Charity Shields during eight years with City. He was its chairman for four years from 1994.

Lee also won the league title with Derby and began his career with Bolton. Both of those clubs paid tribute to him along with the English Football Association.

Lee scored 10 goals in 27 appearances for England.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer