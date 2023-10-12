Israel-Hamas war
Powerball winner
Steve Scalise
Sergio Brown arrested
Mona Lisa secret
Sports

Popular Italian jockey Frankie Dettori reverses decision to retire from horse racing

FILE - Lord North with jockey Frankie Dettori wins Group 1 Dubai Turf over 1800m (9 furlongs) at the Meydan racecourse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 25, 2023. The 52-year-old Italian jockey was set to retire at the end of 2023 but he has reversed his decision and will continue to ride horses primarily in the United States but also in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Martin Dokoupil, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - Lord North with jockey Frankie Dettori wins Group 1 Dubai Turf over 1800m (9 furlongs) at the Meydan racecourse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 25, 2023. The 52-year-old Italian jockey was set to retire at the end of 2023 but he has reversed his decision and will continue to ride horses primarily in the United States but also in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Martin Dokoupil, File)
FILE - Elite Power's jockey Frankie Dettori performs his trademark flying dismount after winning the G3 Riyadh Dirt Sprint over 1200m at the King Abdulaziz racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, February 25, 2023. The 52-year-old Italian jockey was set to retire at the end of 2023 but he has reversed his decision and will continue to ride horses primarily in the United States but also in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Martin Dokoupil, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - Elite Power’s jockey Frankie Dettori performs his trademark flying dismount after winning the G3 Riyadh Dirt Sprint over 1200m at the King Abdulaziz racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, February 25, 2023. The 52-year-old Italian jockey was set to retire at the end of 2023 but he has reversed his decision and will continue to ride horses primarily in the United States but also in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Martin Dokoupil, File)
FILE - Lord North's jockey Frankie Dettori reacts after winning Group 1 Dubai Turf over 1800m (9 furlongs) at the Meydan racecourse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 25, 2023. The 52-year-old Italian jockey was set to retire at the end of 2023 but he has reversed his decision and will continue to ride horses primarily in the United States but also in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Martin Dokoupil, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - Lord North’s jockey Frankie Dettori reacts after winning Group 1 Dubai Turf over 1800m (9 furlongs) at the Meydan racecourse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 25, 2023. The 52-year-old Italian jockey was set to retire at the end of 2023 but he has reversed his decision and will continue to ride horses primarily in the United States but also in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Martin Dokoupil, File)
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Frankie Dettori isn’t done with horse racing just yet.

The 52-year-old Italian jockey was set to retire at the end of 2023 but he has reversed his decision and will continue to ride horses primarily in the United States but also in the Middle East.

“I announced my retirement 10 months ago, I thought that would give me plenty of time to say my farewells and then I headed to California,” Dettori said on the Nick Luck Daily podcast. “I had an amazing four months there, finished second in the standings, it was amazing.

“I then came back to Europe, won the (2,000) Guineas, had Royal Ascot wins and other big wins and that tickled my emotions. Now, as we come to Oct. 21, what will be my final day in England, I had second thoughts, discussed with my wife and my parents that I want to carry on a little bit longer in California.”

Other news
FILE - Derek Fox on Corach Rambler, right, clears the Chair fence to win the Grand National horse race at Aintree Racecourse Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 15, 2023. The Grand National is implementing a series of significant changes that will take effect from next year in an effort to make the world’s most famous steeplechase safer for horses and jockeys. They include reducing the field from 40 horses to 34, softening the fences by using foam and rubber toe boards, and moving the first fence closer to the start to stop horses building up too much speed. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
Grand National to reduce number of horses to 34 and soften fences in bid to make famous race safer
Italian jockey Cristian Demuro riding Ace Impact, celebrates after winning the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe horse race at the Longchamp horse track Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Pre-race favorite Ace Impact sprints clear to win Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe
In this image provided by Equi-Photo, Saudi Crown, right, ridden by Florent Geroux, wins the Pennsylvania Derby horse race, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Parx Racing in Bensalem, Pa. (Bill Denver/Equi-Photo via AP)
Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority says progress is being made in the sport

His final rides in Britain were scheduled to be on British Champions Day at Ascot next week.

Dettori has been a jockey since 1987 and his most famous achievement was when he won all seven races in one day at Ascot in September 1996, after which he produced his storied flying dismount.

Among his major successes, he has won the English Derby twice, the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas four times each and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in France six times.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports