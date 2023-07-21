FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Police investigating suspected fraudulent nomination signatures in Rhode Island US House race

 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island State Police have joined the investigation into suspect nomination signatures submitted by the campaign of Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, a candidate for the U.S. House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline.

Election officials in three communities located in the 1st Congressional District this week asked local police departments to investigate suspected fraudulent signatures on nomination papers submitted by the Matos campaign.

The Rhode Island Board of Elections on Friday voted 5-1 to refer all Matos nomination papers to the attorney general for investigation while confirming her place on the special election ballot.

Matos said Friday she is “deeply sorry this happened.”

“This week we have heard reports that a vendor hired by my campaign to help gather signatures engaged in a widespread and outrageous attempt to defraud my campaign, the people of Rhode Island and the Democratic process,” Matos said. “Let me be clear. I did not ask for that. I did not need this.”

Matos said the vendor has been fired and she is cooperating with the state attorney general.

Matos is one of 12 Democrats hoping to succeed Cicilline, who stepped down earlier this summer to become the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office is helping lead the investigation. Neronha has said his office would examine the nomination forms the Matos campaign submitted in every municipality in the district.

The investigation is focused in part on part-time field campaign workers who gathered and submitted the signatures for Matos.

Matos campaign manager Brexton Isaacs said the campaign provided clear instructions on how to correctly gather signatures.

“Anyone who violated these detailed instructions and the nomination process has no place in our campaign and will be held accountable,” Isaacs said.

The special primary election will be held on Sept. 5. The special general election will be held on Nov. 7.