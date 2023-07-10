Longtime AP Pentagon reporter Fred Hoffman, who was lauded for his Vietnam coverage, dies at 100

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna recovering following ICU stay
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from federal lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate Prime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)
FDA investigating Logan Paul’s energy drink
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in New York
Sports

Longtime AP Pentagon reporter Fred Hoffman, who was lauded for his Vietnam coverage, dies at 100

This 2015 photo provided by Chris Connell shows Fred S. Hoffman in Alexandria, Va. Hoffman, a longtime Associated Press reporter who covered the Defense Department for more than two decades and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for an investigation into the black market in Vietnam has died. Hoffman was 100. (Chris Connell via AP)

This 2015 photo provided by Chris Connell shows Fred S. Hoffman in Alexandria, Va. Hoffman, a longtime Associated Press reporter who covered the Defense Department for more than two decades and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for an investigation into the black market in Vietnam has died. Hoffman was 100. (Chris Connell via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fred S. Hoffman, a longtime Associated Press reporter who covered the Defense Department for more than two decades and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for an investigation into the black market in Vietnam has died. Hoffman was 100.

Well known within the Pentagon, Hoffman was recalled as a tough, enterprising, ethical and tireless reporter who spent nearly 40 years in the news business, including 36 with the AP. After retiring from the AP, he served as the chief spokesman and policy adviser to Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger.

According to his daughter Lisa Hoffman, he died of melanoma at at his home in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 24. She said he “always marveled at his lifelong good luck and left at peace, with no regrets.”

Other news
A company sign is posted outside the office of Western Distributing Company, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Bismarck, N.D. The company and two affiliates are gambling equipment distributors whom North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley accused in April of violating the state's gambling laws and regulations, a complaint that resulted in a recent settlement that included a $125,000 fine and acknowledgment of wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Settlement stands in North Dakota gambling case after company retracts scrutinized email
A recent settlement between North Dakota’s attorney general and three gambling equipment distributors will stand after their main company retracted an email the AG scrutinized for possibly violating the settlement.
FILE — Emanuel Lopes, center, is escorted into court on day one of his trial at Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., Thursday June 8, 2023, on charges for the 2018 murder of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Vera Adams. Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial Monday, July 10, 2023, in the case of Lopes, who is accused of shooting Chesna, and Adams, July 15, 2018. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, File)
Mistrial for man charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer and a bystander
A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing a police officer and an innocent bystander after the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state's second acting attorney general following Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes, the governor’s office announced Monday, July 10. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas governor names second interim attorney general ahead of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state’s second acting attorney general following Republican Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes.
FILE - The Museum of Mississippi History, left, and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum are shown, Sept. 22, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. Michael Morris, who has worked for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History since 2016, was named the new director of the two museums on Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Morris named new director for Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum
Michael Morris is the new director of the the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Hoffman began his career as a radio reporter in Boston covering boxing matches from the front row, dodging flying droplets of blood. After moving on to the AP, he covered seven administrations, including extensive time in Vietnam covering the war. He and Hugh Mulligan were named finalists for the Pulitzer Prize for their series of stories on profiteering and corruption in South Vietnam, revealing that hundreds of millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars were going down the drain in theft, bribery, waste and money manipulation.

“He was a giant among Pentagon reporters. Truly a legend,” said Robert Burns, a retired AP national security correspondent.

On Monday, Lisa Hoffman said that as she was going through his things, she found some of the many letters he wrote to her from the war. When he retired, he gave boxes of his reporting files to the National Defense University for research.

Reflecting on his career, she said, “He really loved it, and I loved it through him.”

Lisa, who also covered the Pentagon as a reporter for Scripps Howard News Service, said she learned the tradecraft of journalism by listening to her dad at dinner, and the stories he would tell.

“I don’t think some people knew about how good he was at reading things upside down,” Hoffman said. “He’d be chatting with some official and they’d have something on their desk, and he’d read it, memorize it and have a good story.”

She said his “guiding principle was ‘go there.’ Don’t sit at your desk or wait for the phone calls or make phone calls. Go, hit the hallways and make the rounds and talk to people in person.”

Hoffman was also highly protective of his sources, keeping a little notebook of phone numbers — but no names, she said. He’d memorized the names, and in his desk files inside the Pentagon, he’d take care to remove any marks indicating a source. More than once, Hoffman said, her dad went into the Pentagon to work weekends and found officials going through his files.

“He was so, so adept at hiding them that he never blew a source,” she said.

Bill Greener, deputy press secretary to President Gerald Ford during the high-tension 1975 Mayaguez incident, recalled that Hoffman filed his story on the seizing of the ship “faster than we could get the information to the president of the United States.”

Among his other awards were commendations from the Overseas Press Club; the National Headliners Club; the VFW’s first Gold Medal for national security reporting; and the Department of Defense medal for distinguished public service.

The Pentagon award recognized his service as Weinberger’s spokesman. He served in that role for four years and spearheaded reforms of the press pool system to ensure journalists could get to the front lines quickly.

Hoffman was born on Dec. 26, 1922, in Dorchester, Mass. His mother, Rachel Gold, had fled Poland, arriving in America alone in steerage at age 13, with her mother’s Sabbath candlesticks and little else in her bag. His father, Louis, worked as a paper hanger. Hoffman studied journalism for three years at Boston University, and served as an Army reservist during World War II.

He was married to Norma Simons for 72 years, until her death in 2017.

In addition to his daughter, survivors include step-grandchildren Aida and Mirza Dedajic. His brother, Morris Hoffman, died in 1928 and sister, Doris Kroner, in 2003.

Burial will occur at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.