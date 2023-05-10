AP NEWS
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated PressMay 10, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland73.700
York64.6001
Long Island64.6001
Lancaster37.3004
Staten Island26.2504

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point101.909
Gastonia72.700
Lexington72.700
Charleston17.125
Frederick011.00010½

___

Tuesday's Games

Staten Island 2, Southern Maryland 1

Long Island 9, York 4

Lancaster 8, Charleston 3

Gastonia 2, Frederick 1

High Point 8, Lexington 5

Wednesday's Games

High Point at Lexington, 10:15 a.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 10:35 a.m.

Frederick at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Frederick at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Long Island at York, 11 a.m.

Frederick at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Frederick, 7 p.m.

