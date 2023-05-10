May 10, 2023 GMT
Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|York
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Long Island
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Lancaster
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Staten Island
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Gastonia
|7
|2
|.700
|2½
|Lexington
|7
|2
|.700
|2½
|Charleston
|1
|7
|.125
|7½
|Frederick
|0
|11
|.000
|10½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Staten Island 2, Southern Maryland 1
Long Island 9, York 4
Lancaster 8, Charleston 3
Gastonia 2, Frederick 1
High Point 8, Lexington 5
|Wednesday's Games
High Point at Lexington, 10:15 a.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 10:35 a.m.
Frederick at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Frederick at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Long Island at York, 11 a.m.
Frederick at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Frederick, 7 p.m.