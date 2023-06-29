Public kept out of courtroom as judge weighs evidence in South Carolina police ambush case

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
U.S. News

Public kept out of courtroom as judge weighs evidence in South Carolina police ambush case

FILE - This arrest photo made available by the Richland County, S.C., Jail, shows Frederick Hopkins. A judge shut a courtroom from the public and reporters on Thursday, June 29, 2023, as he heard pretrial motions in Hopkins' death penalty case. He is charged with killing two police officers in a 2018 ambush. (Richland County Jail via AP, File)

FILE - This arrest photo made available by the Richland County, S.C., Jail, shows Frederick Hopkins. A judge shut a courtroom from the public and reporters on Thursday, June 29, 2023, as he heard pretrial motions in Hopkins’ death penalty case. He is charged with killing two police officers in a 2018 ambush. (Richland County Jail via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A judge shut a courtroom from the public and reporters Thursday during pretrial motions in the death penalty case of a South Carolina man charged with killing two police officers in a 2018 ambush.

Court hearings in South Carolina are almost always open. But lawyers for Frederick Hopkins successfully argued that potential jurors could be exposed to information that a judge might later decide to exclude from trial. Thursday’s hearing centered on whether some evidence or statements from witness would be allowed at trial.

“If it were publicly disseminated prior to the jury summons, it would be virtually impossible for us to get a jury in Florence County. And it would necessitate trying to move the trial. Which I don’t think anybody wants to do,” defense attorney Boyd Young said according to WPDE-TV.

Other news
The legal team for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic speaks outside the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The right to an abortion was back before the state's highest court on Tuesday as Republicans tried to restore a ban that was overturned earlier this year -- this time in front of the only state Supreme Court in the nation made up entirely of men. (AP Photo/James Pollard)
Newly all-male South Carolina Supreme Court scrutinizes abortion ban months after tossing one out
A potential swing vote on the newly all-male South Carolina Supreme Court grilled lawyers over whether patients have enough time to get an abortion after learning of their pregnancy as the justices weighed whether a new ban is similarly unconstitutional to one that got shot down earlier this year.
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev., June 17, 2023. DeSantis is rolling out endorsements from 15 South Carolina lawmakers. (AP Photo/Andy Barron, File)
Florida Gov. DeSantis picks up backing from 15 South Carolina lawmakers as he makes a campaign swing
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out endorsements from 15 South Carolina lawmakers. The list was shared first on Thursday with The Associated Press ahead of DeSantis’ town hall in North Augusta.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announces his budget vetoes for the state's 2023-24 fiscal year budget on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
South Carolina governor vetoes just $1.5M from $13B budget
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed just $1.5 million out of the state’s $13 billion budget for next fiscal year. He announced the vetoes Tuesday.
FILE - Voters fill out their ballots at a primary polling place, Feb. 29, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. South Carolina Republicans have set Feb. 24 as the date of their 2024 presidential primary, a move that, if approved, the party says will give GOP White House hopefuls more time to campaign in the first-in-the-South state. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
South Carolina GOP sets Feb. 24 date for first-in-the-South presidential primary
South Carolina Republicans have set Feb. 24 as the date of their 2024 presidential primary. Party official Hope Walker says the executive committee voted Saturday.

Prosecutor Ed Clements did not fight the motion and Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith Jr. granted it, ordering the public and members of the media to leave the courtroom.

“It streamlines things when you have a closed courtroom, for the purpose of that hearing. But, once a jury is selected, it’s public,” Griffith said.

Previous court rulings in South Carolina said judges can only close courtrooms for pretrial hearings if there is a substantial probability the defendant’s right to a fair trial will be affected, if it can be proven closing the courtroom will prevent that from happening, and there are no other alternatives.

In other high-profile cases, judges have ruled previous publicity was so great any extra attention from pretrial proceedings wouldn’t change things. In the Alex Murdaugh trial earlier this year, the courtroom wasn’t closed for evidentiary hearings before the trial despite national attention.

In another highly unusual step, all motions and records in the case have been kept off South Carolina’s public court records site,

Hopkins, 78, faces two murder charges and a number of other counts. Authorities said he fired from a second-story window on Florence County deputies he knew were coming to his home in October 2018. They were attempting to execute a search warrant in a sexual abuse case where his son would later plead guilty.

Hopkins kept firing at Florence city police officers trying to rescue the wounded deputies, investigators said.

Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died the day of the shooting and Florence County Sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner was wounded and died several weeks later. Five other officers were injured.

Also on Thursday, the prosecution said it would like to start the trial in the middle of February.

Hopkins attended the hearing in a wheelchair and used a device so he could better hear the court proceedings. It took several minutes to figure out the judge hadn’t turned on his microphone.