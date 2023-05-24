AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Single-A Carolina League Glance

May 24, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Down East (Texas)2216.579
Carolina (Milwaukee)2217.564½
Delmarva (Baltimore)2018.5262
Salem (Boston)2019.513
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2020.5003
Fredericksburg (Washington)1325.3429

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)2416.600
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2217.564
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2020.5004
Augusta (Atlanta)1921.4755
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1723.4257
Fayetteville (Houston)1623.410

___

Sunday's Games

Carolina 12, Kannapolis 6

Down East 4, Fayetteville 1

Columbia 6, Fredericksburg 1, 1st game

Fredericksburg 9, Columbia 1, 2nd game

Salem 9, Lynchburg 6

Charleston 7, Delmarva 4

Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 1

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Delmarva 11, Lynchburg 3

Down East 9, Carolina 5

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 3

Kannapolis 6, Augusta 1

Columbia 4, Charleston 1

Myrtle Beach 3, Fayettevile 1

Wednesday's Games

Charleston at Columbia, 12:05 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayettevile, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayettevile, 7:05 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.