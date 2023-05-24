Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|22
|16
|.579
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|22
|17
|.564
|½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|20
|18
|.526
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|20
|19
|.513
|2½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|20
|20
|.500
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|13
|25
|.342
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|22
|17
|.564
|1½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|20
|20
|.500
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|19
|21
|.475
|5
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|17
|23
|.425
|7
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|16
|23
|.410
|7½
___
|Sunday's Games
Carolina 12, Kannapolis 6
Down East 4, Fayetteville 1
Columbia 6, Fredericksburg 1, 1st game
Fredericksburg 9, Columbia 1, 2nd game
Salem 9, Lynchburg 6
Charleston 7, Delmarva 4
Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 1
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Delmarva 11, Lynchburg 3
Down East 9, Carolina 5
Salem 4, Fredericksburg 3
Kannapolis 6, Augusta 1
Columbia 4, Charleston 1
Myrtle Beach 3, Fayettevile 1
|Wednesday's Games
Charleston at Columbia, 12:05 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayettevile, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayettevile, 7:05 p.m.