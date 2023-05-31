Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|24
|18
|.571
|½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|23
|22
|.511
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|22
|24
|.478
|4½
|Salem (Boston)
|21
|23
|.477
|4½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|19
|25
|.432
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|25
|21
|.543
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|24
|22
|.522
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|23
|22
|.511
|4½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|18
|28
|.391
|10
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|17
|28
|.378
|10½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina 5, Lynchburg 1
Down East 3, Columbia 0
Augusta 5, Charleston 3
Salem 2, Myrtle Beach 2
Fredericksburg 2, Delmarva 1, 1st game
Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 5, 2nd game
|Wednesday's Games
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kanapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kanapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kanapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.