Single-A Carolina League Glance

May 31, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2518.581
Down East (Texas)2418.571½
Delmarva (Baltimore)2322.5113
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2224.478
Salem (Boston)2123.477
Fredericksburg (Washington)1925.432

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)2818.609
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2521.5433
Augusta (Atlanta)2422.5224
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2322.511
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1828.39110
Fayetteville (Houston)1728.37810½

___

Monday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Kannapolis 1

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Lynchburg 1

Down East 3, Columbia 0

Augusta 5, Charleston 3

Salem 2, Myrtle Beach 2

Fredericksburg 2, Delmarva 1, 1st game

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 5, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kanapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kanapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

