Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Down East (Texas)
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|4
|9
|.308
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
___
|Friday's Games
Down East 4, Carolina 3
Kannapolis 3, Charleston 2
Salem 5, Lynchburg 4
Augusta 4, Myrtle Beach 3
Delmarva 16, Fredericksburg 4
Columbia 7, Fayetteville 0
|Saturday's Games
Carolina at Down East, 5 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.
Charleston at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 3:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Salem at Delmarva, 11:05 a.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 11:05 a.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 6:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
<