Single-A Carolina League Glance

April 22, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Delmarva (Baltimore)76.538
Salem (Boston)76.538
Carolina (Milwaukee)66.500½
Down East (Texas)66.500½
Lynchburg (Cleveland)67.4621
Fredericksburg (Washington)49.3083

South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)84.667
Fayetteville (Houston)75.5831
Columbia (Kansas City)65.545
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)66.5002
Augusta (Atlanta)56.455
Charleston (Tampa Bay)57.4173

___

Friday's Games

Down East 4, Carolina 3

Kannapolis 3, Charleston 2

Salem 5, Lynchburg 4

Augusta 4, Myrtle Beach 3

Delmarva 16, Fredericksburg 4

Columbia 7, Fayetteville 0

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 3:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Salem at Delmarva, 11:05 a.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 11:05 a.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

