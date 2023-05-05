Single-A Carolina League Glance

Click to copy

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 13 9 .591 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 13 9 .591 — Down East (Texas) 12 10 .545 1 Salem (Boston) 11 12 .478 2½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 11 13 .475 3 Fredericksburg (Washington) 8 14 .364 5

South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 16 8 .667 — Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 12 10 .545 3 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 12 11 .522 3½ Augusta (Atlanta) 10 13 .435 5½ Fayetteville (Houston) 10 13 .435 5½ Charleston (Tampa Bay) 9 15 .375 7

Wednesday's Games

Augusta 4, Kannapolis 1

Lynchburg 12, Charleston 7

Down East 15, Fredericksburg 9

Delmarva 6, Carolina 2

Columbia 10, Myrtle Beach 8

Salem 12, Fayetteville 5

Thursday's Games

Augusta 6, Kannapolis 2

Charleston 4, Lynchburg 3

Down East at Fredericksburg, susp. top of 1st

Carolina 6, Delmarva 2

Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 0

Fayetteville 7, Salem 0

Friday's Games

Down East at Fredericksburg, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Augusta at Kannapolis, 5:30 p.m.

Lynchburg at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lynchburg at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Down East at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.