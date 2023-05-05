May 5, 2023 GMT
Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|Salem (Boston)
|11
|12
|.478
|2½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|11
|13
|.475
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|8
|14
|.364
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|12
|10
|.545
|3
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|9
|15
|.375
|7
___
|Wednesday's Games
Augusta 4, Kannapolis 1
Lynchburg 12, Charleston 7
Down East 15, Fredericksburg 9
Delmarva 6, Carolina 2
Columbia 10, Myrtle Beach 8
Salem 12, Fayetteville 5
|Thursday's Games
Augusta 6, Kannapolis 2
Charleston 4, Lynchburg 3
Down East at Fredericksburg, susp. top of 1st
Carolina 6, Delmarva 2
Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 0
Fayetteville 7, Salem 0
|Friday's Games
Down East at Fredericksburg, 2, 4:35 p.m.
Augusta at Kannapolis, 5:30 p.m.
Lynchburg at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Lynchburg at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Down East at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.