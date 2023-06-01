AP NEWS
Single-A Carolina League Glance

June 1, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2618.591
Down East (Texas)2518.581½
Delmarva (Baltimore)2323.5004
Salem (Boston)2223.489
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2225.468
Fredericksburg (Washington)2025.444

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)2819.609
Augusta (Atlanta)2522.5223
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2522.5433
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2322.511
Fayetteville1828.391
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1829.38310

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Lynchburg 1

Down East 3, Columbia 0

Augusta 5, Charleston 3

Salem 2, Myrtle Beach 2

Fredericksburg 2, Delmarva 1, 1st game

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 5, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Carolina 9, Lynchburg 1

Down East 4, Columbia 0

Fayetteville 2, Kanapolis 1

Augusta 2, Charleston 1

Salem 3, Myrtle Beach 0

Fredericksburg 9, Delmarva 2

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kanapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kanapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

