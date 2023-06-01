June 1, 2023 GMT
Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|26
|18
|.591
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|25
|18
|.581
|½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|23
|23
|.500
|4
|Salem (Boston)
|22
|23
|.489
|4½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|22
|25
|.468
|5½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|20
|25
|.444
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|28
|19
|.609
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|25
|22
|.522
|3
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|25
|22
|.543
|3
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|23
|22
|.511
|4½
|Fayetteville
|18
|28
|.391
|9½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|18
|29
|.383
|10
___
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina 5, Lynchburg 1
Down East 3, Columbia 0
Augusta 5, Charleston 3
Salem 2, Myrtle Beach 2
Fredericksburg 2, Delmarva 1, 1st game
Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 5, 2nd game
|Wednesday's Games
Carolina 9, Lynchburg 1
Down East 4, Columbia 0
Fayetteville 2, Kanapolis 1
Augusta 2, Charleston 1
Salem 3, Myrtle Beach 0
Fredericksburg 9, Delmarva 2
|Thursday's Games
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kanapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kanapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.