Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|31
|20
|.608
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|30
|23
|.566
|2
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|26
|27
|.491
|6
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|25
|29
|.463
|7½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|25
|30
|.455
|8
|Salem (Boston)
|24
|29
|.453
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|31
|24
|.564
|1
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|28
|26
|.519
|3½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|27
|28
|.491
|6
|Fayetteville
|23
|32
|.418
|9
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|22
|33
|.400
|10
___
|Thursday’s Games
Kannapolis 7, Lynchburg 3
Fayetteville 6, Carolina 2
Fredericksburg 6, Charleston 1
Myrtle Beach 10, Augusta 2
Down East 7, Delmarva 1
Salem 4, Columbia 1
|Friday’s Games
Lynchburg 7, Kannapolis 4
Fayetteville 7, Carolina 5
Charleston 4, Fredericksburg 1
Augusta 11, Myrtle Beach 8
Down East 14 Delmarva 6
Columbia 1, Salem 0
|Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Charleston at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Salem at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.