Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Down East (Texas)3120.608
Carolina (Milwaukee)3023.5662
Fredericksburg (Washington)2627.4916
Delmarva (Baltimore)2529.463
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2530.4558
Salem (Boston)2429.4538

South Division
WLPct.GB
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3223.582
Columbia (Kansas City)3124.5641
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2826.519
Augusta (Atlanta)2728.4916
Fayetteville2332.4189
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2233.40010

___

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis 7, Lynchburg 3

Fayetteville 6, Carolina 2

Fredericksburg 6, Charleston 1

Myrtle Beach 10, Augusta 2

Down East 7, Delmarva 1

Salem 4, Columbia 1

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg 7, Kannapolis 4

Fayetteville 7, Carolina 5

Charleston 4, Fredericksburg 1

Augusta 11, Myrtle Beach 8

Down East 14 Delmarva 6

Columbia 1, Salem 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Charleston at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Salem at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.