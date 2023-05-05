AP NEWS
Single-A Carolina League Glance

May 5, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Delmarva (Baltimore)139.591
Carolina (Milwaukee)139.591
Down East (Texas)1210.5451
Salem (Boston)1112.478
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1113.4753
Fredericksburg (Washington)814.3645

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)168.667
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1210.5453
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1211.522
Augusta (Atlanta)1013.435
Fayetteville (Houston)1013.435
Charleston (Tampa Bay)915.3757

___

Thursday's Games

Augusta 6, Kannapolis 2

Charleston 4, Lynchburg 3

Down East at Fredericksburg, susp. top of 1st

Carolina 6, Delmarva 2

Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 0

Fayetteville 7, Salem 0

Friday's Games

Down East at Fredericksburg, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Augusta at Kannapolis, 5:30 p.m.

Lynchburg at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lynchburg at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Down East at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Augusta at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 3:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Down East at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

