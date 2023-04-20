AP NEWS
Single-A Carolina League Glance

April 20, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Delmarva (Baltimore)65.545
Salem (Boston)65.545
Carolina (Milwaukee)55.500½
Down East (Texas)55.500½
Lynchburg (Cleveland)56.4551
Fredericksburg (Washington)38.2733

South Division
WLPct.GB
Fayetteville (Houston)73.700
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)73.700
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)55.5002
Augusta (Atlanta)45.444
Columbia (Kansas City)45.444
Charleston (Tampa Bay)46.4003

___

Wednesday's Games

Carolina 5, Down East 2

Kannapolis 8, Charleston 7

Salem 5, Lynchburg 2

Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 4

Augusta 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Fayetteville 7, Columbia 3

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

