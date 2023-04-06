Toulouse reaches French Cup final after 2-1 win at Annecy

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Farès Chaïbi scored a late winner as top-flight Toulouse won 2-1 at second-tier Annecy to reach the French Cup final on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Algeria international struck in the 85th minute when defender Arnold Temanfo tried to head the ball back to his goalkeeper and Chaïbi flicked it in.

Toulouse faces holder Nantes in the final at Stade de France on April 29.

After Morocco forward Zakaria Aboukhlal headed Toulouse in front in the 36th, Annecy striker Alexy Bosetti equalized deep into first-half stoppage time.

Bosetti scored from the penalty spot after being fouled. He went off with cramp midway through the second half.

Nantes beat Lyon 1-0 on Wednesday in the other semifinal thanks to a superb goal from winger Ludovic Blas.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports