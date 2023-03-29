President of French soccer club Angers steps down

ANGERS, France (AP) — Angers president Said Chabane has stepped down to make way for his son at the helm of the struggling French league club.

Angers said in statement Wednesday that Chabane, who is facing sexual assault accusations, resigned on March 21 to offer his position to Romain Chabane.

With 10 matches left to play this season, Angers is in last place in the league standings and is expected to be relegated to the second division.

It has been a rocky month for Angers after coach Abdel Bouhazama also resigned after he appeared to downplay sexual harassment.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports