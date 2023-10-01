Jrue Holiday
Brest moves level on points with leader Monaco after drawing 0-0 at Nice

By JEROME PUGMIRE
 
PARIS (AP) — Surprise front-runner Brest moved level on points with French league leader Monaco after drawing 0-0 at Nice on Sunday.

A win for Brest or Nice would have put it top, but Monaco leads Brest on goal difference with both locked on 14 points. Third-place Reims and fourth-place Nice are one point behind and also separated by goal difference. Reims won 2-0 at Lyon.

Brest and Nice went close in the first half through their wingers, with Jérémy Le Douaron hitting the post for Brest and Jérémie Boga hitting the crossbar for Nice.

Brest had the better chances in the second half but Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka saved a free kick from Kenny Lala and a late shot from midfielder Kamory Doumbia.

OTHER MATCHES

Lille won 2-0 at promoted Le Havre to move up to sixth place and only one point behind defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in fifth spot. Lille’s goals came from striker Edon Zhegrov in the 40th and an own goal from right back Yoann Salmier early in the second half.

Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga was among the scorers as Toulouse beat Metz 3-0 at home to move up to ninth.

A change of coach has yet to work for Lyon as former Italy defender Fabio Grosso’s side remains rooted to the bottom after losing 2-0 at Reims.

Reims took the lead on the stroke of halftime when midfielder Marshall Munetsi headed in a cross from Japan winger Junya Ito. Defender Yunis Abdelhamid headed in the second goal from close range in the 71st.

In later matches, Lorient hosted Montpellier and unbeaten Rennes was facing Nantes.

