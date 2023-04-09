Marseille misses 9th straight away win after 0-0 draw

PARIS (AP) — Marseille missed out on matching its own French league record of nine straight away wins after it drew 0-0 at Lorient on Sunday.

Marseille won nine straight away games in 2009.

Third-place Marseille is now two points behind second-place Lens in the automatic Champions League spot, and eight points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain with eight rounds remaining.

Both sides had chances and Lorient striker Bamba Dieng went close against his former club in the 89th minute.

Marseille remained three points ahead of fourth-place Monaco, which squandered a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw at Nantes, which reached the French Cup final on Wednesday thanks to a winning goal from attacking midfielder Ludovic Blas.

After central defender Axel Disasi and midfielder Eliot Matazo put Monaco 2-0 ahead inside 30 minutes, Egypt forward Mostafa Mohamed pulled a goal back in the 65th before Blas enhanced his growing reputation by heading in the equalizer in the 78th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Lyon followed up its away win at Paris Saint-Germain with a 3-1 home win against Rennes.

All of the scorers came through the club’s famed youth academy — with former Lyon forward Amine Gouiri opening the scoring for Rennes in the 11th minute.

Midfielder Corentin Tolisso equalized in the 60th with a fine 20-meter strike, and striker Alexandre Lacazette volleyed home in the 68th with his 18th league goal of the season, moving him one behind top scorers Kylian Mbappé (PSG) and Jonathan David (Lille).

Promising forward Bradley Barcola, who netted the winner last Sunday against PSG , made it 3-1 in the 79th. Seventh-place Lyon moved three points behind Rennes in sixth spot.

OTHER MATCHES

Striker Folarin Balogun scored an injury-time penalty for his 18th league goal to earn eighth-place Reims a 1-1 home draw with Brest.

Toulouse won 2-1 at Montpellier; Clermont beat struggling Troyes 2-0 and Auxerre’s 3-0 win at relegation battler Ajaccio moved it away from the relegation zone.

On Saturday, Lionel Messi scored and assisted as leader PSG won 2-0 at Nice to maintain its six-point lead over Lens.

PSG hosts Lens next Saturday in what could be Lens’ last chance to challenge for the title.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports