Monaco scores late equalizer to draw 3-3 at Nantes and stay unbeaten in French league

PARIS (AP) — Myron Boadu scored a late equalizer as French league leader Monaco rallied to draw 3-3 with Nantes on Friday to stay unbeaten in the French league.

After winning its first two games, the Principality side got off to a really poor start in western France and trailed by two goals after just 14 minutes.

Monaco did not panic and gradually took a grip on the game, with Japan international midfielder Takumi Minamino pulling one back in the 26th minute for his third goal of the season before Mostafa Mohamed bagged his second goal of the night to restore a two-goal lead for the hosts.

France forward Wissam Ben Yedder reduced the gap in the 57th minute before Boadu leveled the scoring from close range with a strike into the top right corner six minutes from time.

With seven points from three games, Monaco has a one-point lead over Brest in the standings. Nantes secured its first point this season.

Still looking for a first league win with just two points in as many games, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain plays against last season’s runner-up Lens on Saturday.

