Mbappé plays but fails to score as PSG draws 0-0 at Clermont. Monaco faces Marseille

By JEROME PUGMIRE
 
PARIS (AP) — Star striker Kylian Mbappé was kept quiet and Paris Saint-Germain could not find a way to score in a 0-0 draw at struggling Clermont in the French league on Saturday.

Mbappé shook off a minor injury to his left ankle sustained in last Sunday’s 4-0 home win against Marseille and started. He received a yellow card for diving in an attempt to win a penalty in the 80th minute, but could not add to his league-leading seven goals.

PSG moved up to second place but has won only three of its seven league games under new coach Luis Enrique, drawing three and losing one. The draw moved Clermont off the bottom and into 17th place with two points.

A home win for Monaco later Saturday at home to Marseille would put it on top. Marseille coach Gennaro Gattuso was taking charge of his first game.

Goalkeeper Mory Diaw thwarted PSG with a couple of saves in the first half from right winger Ousmane Dembélé.

Clermont defender Cheick Konaté forced a save from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 53rd minute and, one minute later, Mbappé hit the post from Dembélé's cross.

Diaw, who played for PSG’s reserves from 2012-15, produced a fine save from substitute Goncalo Ramos in the 81st and another from midfielder Danilo in stoppage time.

PSG faces a difficult-looking trip to play Newcastle in the Champions League on Wednesday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer