Lens beats Toulouse for 1st win this season. PSG faces bitter rival Marseille

 
PARIS (AP) — Lens rallied to beat Toulouse 2-1 at home for its first win of the season and moved off the bottom of the French league on Sunday.

The northern side finished second and only one point behind Paris Saint-Germain in a remarkable campaign last season, but sold its two best players and struggled to adapt.

After midfielder César Gelabert put Toulouse in front in the 33rd minute, forward Wesley Saïd equalized with a neat half-volley in first-half stoppage time. Striker Morgan Guilavogui grabbed the winner in the 84th as Lens moved up to 16th spot through six rounds of games.

Eighth-place Rennes remains unbeaten but was held for the fifth time this season in a 0-0 draw at Montpellier.

Later Sunday, PSG hosted bitter rival Marseille at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Marseille has been in crisis after yet another managerial upheaval rocked the club this week, with Spanish coach Marcelino stepping down. Yet the team still managed to salvage a 3-3 draw away to Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday.

In other matches Sunday, midfielder Habib Diarra’s late goal gave Strasbourg a 1-0 win at Metz, and Le Havre scored twice inside the first seven minutes in a 2-1 win against Clermont, which dropped to last place.

Surprise leader Brest beat lowly Lyon 1-0 on Saturday, and Nice won 1-0 at Monaco on Friday.

