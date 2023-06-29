PSG will start its French title defense with a home game against Lorient

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

PSG will start its French title defense with a home game against Lorient

PSG players celebrate their title after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
1 of 2 | 

PSG players celebrate their title after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
PSG players celebrate their title after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
2 of 2 | 

PSG players celebrate their title after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

Paris Saint-Germain will begin its French title defense in a smaller league with a home game against Lorient on the weekend of Aug. 12-13.

The French league released the schedule Thursday for next season, which sees the league reduced from 20 to 18 teams.

Each side will play 34 matches instead of 38 and there will be only one round of midweek games on Dec. 20, which falls before the winter break. Following that break, league play resumes on the weekend of Jan. 13-14 and ends on May 18.

Other news
Croatia's Luka Modric walks past the trophy after the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Modric again faces perjury charge in native Croatia
Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren have been charged in Croatia with allegedly giving false testimony about financial deals they had with a former soccer official who has been sentenced for embezzlement and tax fraud.
United States men’s national soccer team head coach Gregg Berhalter answers questions during a news conference Friday, June 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Berhalter’s return as US coach will be exhibitions against Uzbekistan and Oman
Gregg Berhalter’s first matches in his return as United States men’s national soccer coach will be exhibitions against Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 at St.
US soccer player Timothy Weah, front, takes a selfie as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. in Turin, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
United States winger Weah has medical test at Juventus ahead of potential transfer from Lille
United States winger Tim Weah has been welcomed by about 100 enthusiastic Juventus fans as he arrived for his medical test ahead of a potential transfer to the Italian club.
FILE - Ambassador of FC Liverpool Robbie Fowler attends the drawing of the matches for the Champions League 2018/19 quarter-finals at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Friday, March 15, 2019. Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler was hired as coach of Saudi Arabian team Al-Qadisiyah on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)
Liverpool great Robbie Fowler heads to Saudi Arabia as coach of Al-Qadisiyah
Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has been hired as coach of Saudi Arabian team Al-Qadisiyah. This summer has seen a host of Europe’s top players head to the lucrative Saudi Pro League but Fowler is taking over a team in the oil-rich kingdom’s second tier.

The final two rounds — on May 11 and 18 — will be played on Saturday with all matches kicking off at 9 p.m.

However, the 33rd and penultimate round will be moved to Sunday if French clubs are still involved in European competition.

PSG won a record 11th French title last season to move one ahead of Saint-Etienne and two clear of bitter rival Marseille.

But a difficult campaign for PSG saw it finish just one point ahead of second-place Lens, which qualified automatically for the Champions League.

Record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi left the club to join Inter Miami in the MLS and star striker Kylian Mbappé enters the final year of his contract next season, having told the club he will not take up the option for an extra year.

PSG travels to play seven-time champion Lyon on Sept. 3 and is at home to bitter rival Marseille on Sept. 24.

Marseille, which placed third last year to enter the Champions League qualifying rounds, hosts PSG on March 31 at Stade Velodrome.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports