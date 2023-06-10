FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Korneeva wins French Open girls’ title, Prizmic prevails in boys’ final

Russia's Alina Korneeva poses with the trophy as she celebrates after beating Peru's Lucciana Perez Alarcon in their final match of the Girl's Singles French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Russia’s Alina Korneeva poses with the trophy as she celebrates after beating Peru’s Lucciana Perez Alarcon in their final match of the Girl’s Singles French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Croatia's Dino Prizmic plays a shot against Bolivia's Juan Carlos Prado Angelo during their final match of the Boys' Singles French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Croatia’s Dino Prizmic plays a shot against Bolivia’s Juan Carlos Prado Angelo during their final match of the Boys’ Singles French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Champion Russia's Alina Korneeva, left, and runner-up Peru's Lucciana Perez Alarcon pose with their trophies at the end of the final match of the Girl's Singles French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Champion Russia’s Alina Korneeva, left, and runner-up Peru’s Lucciana Perez Alarcon pose with their trophies at the end of the final match of the Girl’s Singles French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Bolivia's Juan Carlos Prado Angelo serves against Croatia's Dino Prizmic during their final match of the Boys' Singles French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Bolivia’s Juan Carlos Prado Angelo serves against Croatia’s Dino Prizmic during their final match of the Boys’ Singles French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Peru's Lucciana Perez Alarcon plays a shot against Russia's Alina Korneeva during the final match of the Girl's Singles French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Peru’s Lucciana Perez Alarcon plays a shot against Russia’s Alina Korneeva during the final match of the Girl’s Singles French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Croatia's Dino Prizmic serves against Bolivia's Juan Carlos Prado Angelo during their final match of the Boys' Singles French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Croatia’s Dino Prizmic serves against Bolivia’s Juan Carlos Prado Angelo during their final match of the Boys’ Singles French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
 
PARIS (AP) — Alina Korneeva of Russia won the French Open girls’ title on Saturday and Dino Prizmic of Croatia won the boys’ final.

They were both seeded third and both conceded only one set throughout the clay-court Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros.

The 17-year-old Prizmic beat Juan Carlos Prado Angelo of Bolivia 6-1, 6-4 in the boys’ final after the 15-year-old Korneeva earlier beat No. 6 Lucciana Perez Alarcon 7-6 (4), 6-3 to follow up her success at the Australian Open.

The All England Club has increased its security plans for Wimbledon in coordination with London police and other agencies ahead of the beginning of play next week.

Prizmic became the second Croatian player to win the boys’ title at Roland Garros after Marin Cilic in 2005 and the fourth Croat to win a boys’ major along with Borna Coric and Mili Poljicak.

The 18-year-old Prado Angelo, seeded eighth, was bidding to become the first Bolivian player to win a junior singles title at a major. He failed to convert his two break points and dropped his serve three times.

Korneeva became the first girl to win two major titles in a season since 2013, when Ana Konjuh and Belinda Bencic both won two majors, and also the first girl to win the first two majors of the season since Magdalena Maleeva in 1990.

Korneeva had three aces and broke Perez Alarcon’s serve six times. The 18-year-old Perez Alarcon double-faulted nine times and converted four of her nine break-point chances.

Perez Alarcon was the first girl from Peru to reach a junior final. Peru’s Jaime Yzaga won the French Open boys’ title in 1985 and Luis Horna lost the final at Roland Garros in 1997.

Both finals were held on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

