Garland hearing latest
UN General Assembly
Kraft Singles recall
Billie Jean King
Nick Chubb injury
Business

Stanford says it will return all gifts from FTX following suit against Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents

FILE - People walk on the Stanford University campus beneath Hoover Tower, March 14, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. Following a lawsuit filed Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, that alleges Stanford University received millions of dollars in donations from FTX Trading, the school said Wednesday, Sept. 20, that it will return the funds of all gifts collected from the now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - People walk on the Stanford University campus beneath Hoover Tower, March 14, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. Following a lawsuit filed Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, that alleges Stanford University received millions of dollars in donations from FTX Trading, the school said Wednesday, Sept. 20, that it will return the funds of all gifts collected from the now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. Following a lawsuit filed Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, that alleges Stanford University received millions of dollars in donations from FTX Trading, the school said Wednesday, Sept. 20, that it will return the funds of all gifts collected from the now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. Following a lawsuit filed Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, that alleges Stanford University received millions of dollars in donations from FTX Trading, the school said Wednesday, Sept. 20, that it will return the funds of all gifts collected from the now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves federal court in Manhattan, Feb. 16, 2023. Following a lawsuit filed Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, that alleges Stanford University received millions of dollars in donations from FTX Trading, the school said Wednesday, Sept. 20, that it will return the funds of all gifts collected from the now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves federal court in Manhattan, Feb. 16, 2023. Following a lawsuit filed Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, that alleges Stanford University received millions of dollars in donations from FTX Trading, the school said Wednesday, Sept. 20, that it will return the funds of all gifts collected from the now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Following a lawsuit against FTX Trading founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents alleging that Stanford University received millions of dollars in donations from the now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, the school says it will return the funds of all gifts collected from FTX and related companies.

Lawyers for FTX on Monday accused Allan Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried of exploiting their influence over their son to siphon millions from the company, while spending lavishly on a luxury home as well as funneling contributions to “pet causes” — and Stanford University.

The suit claims that Bankman, who is a Stanford law professor and expert in tax law, directed more than $5.5 million in charitable contributions from FTX to the university — in what the complaint describes as “naked self-dealing” in an attempt to “curry favor with and enrich his employer at the FTX Group’s expense.”

In a statement sent to The Associated Press on Wednesday, a university spokesperson said that Stanford “received gifts from the FTX Foundation and FTX-related companies largely for pandemic-related prevention and research.”

Other news
FILE - Barbara Fried, mother of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, arrives at court, Dec. 22, 2022, in New York. On Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, lawyers for collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading filed a lawsuit accusing Allan Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, the parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, of exploiting their access to and influence over their son and the company he founded to enrich themselves by millions of dollars. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
FTX attorneys accuse Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents of unjustly enriching themselves with company funds
Ryan Salame leaves Federal court, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York. Salame, the former top executive at the failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange pleaded guilty Thursday to making tens of millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions to U.S. politicians and engaging in a criminal conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transfer business. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Former FTX crypto executive pleads guilty to making millions in illegal campaign contributions
FILE — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Feb. 16, 2023. Prosecutors said Monday, Aug. 14, they'll use testimony from Bankman-Fried's “trusted inner circle” of former executives at his collapsed cryptocurrency empire against him at an October trial. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Testimony from Sam Bankman-Fried’s trusted inner circle will be used to convict him, prosecutors say

Stanford is in discussions with attorneys for FTX debtors to recover the gifts, the spokesperson added, and “will be returning the funds in their entirety.” The university did not specify the monetary value of the gifts it received.

Like Bankman, Fried worked at Stanford for many years. She’s a retired law professor.

FTX entered bankruptcy in November when the company ran out of money after the equivalent of a bank run. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits to make lavish real estate purchases, campaign contributions to politicians, and risky trades at his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm Alameda Research.

Monday’s complaint, filed in the company’s bankruptcy case in Delaware, accuses Bankman-Fried’s parents of participating in the wrongdoing that led to FTX’s collapse — writing that, in addition to the couple draining millions from FTX for personal interests, Bankman “played a key role in perpetuating this culture of misrepresentations and gross mismanagement and helped cover up allegations that would have exposed the fraud committed by the FTX insiders.”

Attorneys for Bankman and Fried issued a statement calling the claims “completely false” — adding that the lawsuit is a “dangerous attempt to intimidate Joe and Barbara and undermine the jury process just days before their child’s trial begins.”

Bankman-Fried’s trial on federal fraud charges is scheduled to begin Oct. 3 in New York. Several other former FTX executives have pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges and are cooperating with investigators.

__________________

AP Reporter Randall Chase contributed to this report from Dover, Delaware.