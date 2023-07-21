FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Orioles activate Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami 2 days after trade with Oakland

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami warms up in the outfield during batting practice before playing against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami warms up in the outfield during batting practice before playing against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami, right, talks with catcher James McCann during batting practice before playing against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami, right, talks with catcher James McCann during batting practice before playing against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami, right, talks with assistant pitching coach Darren Holmes, left, during batting practice before playing against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami, right, talks with assistant pitching coach Darren Holmes, left, during batting practice before playing against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami, left, greets catcher James McCann during batting practice before playing against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami, left, greets catcher James McCann during batting practice before playing against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws in the bullpen during batting practice before playing against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws in the bullpen during batting practice before playing against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles activated Shintaro Fujinami before Friday night’s game at Tampa Bay, two days after acquiring the Japanese right-hander from Oakland for left-hander Easton Lucas.

Fujinami signed a $3.25 million, one-year deal with the Athletics in January after spending 10 years with the Hanshin Tigers.

The deal has Fujinami going from the team with the worst record in baseball to one with the AL’s top mark.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
A’s trade right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles for minor league lefty Easton Lucas
The Oakland Athletics have traded right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas.

“A little nervous,” Fujinami said through a translator. “I mean, a lot more people watching the game.”

Fujinami went 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA in 34 games with Oakland. He began the season as a starter but was shifted to the bullpen in late April.

Over his previous 17 appearances since June 2, he is 3-3 with a 3.28 ERA.

“I wasn’t feeling very comfortable with my pitching mechanics at the beginning of the season,” Fujinami said.

Fujinami’s fastball reaches triple-digits.

“I’m excited to have him,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “His stuff is really good. Pitching really well in his last 10, 15 appearances.”

The Orioles optioned right-hander Logan Gillaspie to Triple-A Norfolk.

