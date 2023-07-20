Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
A’s trade right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles for minor league lefty Easton Lucas

Oakland Athletics pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Oakland Athletics pitcher Shintaro Fujinami works against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Minnesota Twins' Joey Gallo, right, runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Oakland Athletics pitcher Shintaro Fujinami, foreground, during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Oakland Athletics pitcher Shintaro Fujinami watches from the dugout during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Detroit. Fujinami recorded his fifth win in the Athletics 1-0 victory. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
By JANIE McCAULEY
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics traded right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas on Wednesday.

Oakland announced the deal shortly after its 6-5 win against the Boston Red Sox gave the last-place A’s (26-71) a second straight victory following an eight-game skid.

Fujinami joined the A’s during the offseason, signing a $3.25 million, one-year contract in January. The 29-year-old Japanese star is 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA over 34 appearances with seven starts.

He struggled out the gate in his first major league season but had been far more reliable and effective the past two months.

The 26-year-old Lucas, a 14th-round pick by the Marlins in 2019 out of Pepperdine, has gone a combined 1-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 37 strikeouts and a save over 20 relief outings and 29 2/3 innings with Baltimore’s Double-A and Triple-A clubs this season.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports