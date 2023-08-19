Mbeumo scores twice as Brentford beats 10-man Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage in EPL
Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Fulham’s Raul Jimenez, left, and Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Brentford’s Christian Norgaard, left, and Fulham’s Harrison Reed battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, left, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Fulham’s Raul Jimenez, left, and Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Fulham’s Raul Jimenez, left, and Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Brentford’s Christian Norgaard, left, and Fulham’s Harrison Reed battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Brentford’s Christian Norgaard, left, and Fulham’s Harrison Reed battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) — Bryan Mbeumo scored twice as Brentford beat 10-man Fulham 3-0 away in a west London derby in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Yoane Wissa also played a key role, putting Brentford ahead shortly before the halftime break after a defensive mistake by Fulham and then earning a penalty that also saw Tim Ream sent off for a second booking.
Mbeumo converted from the spot for the second week in a row after his composed effort rooted goalkeeper Bernd Leno to the spot as the ball went in via the left post.
Fulham searched for a way back during nine minutes of added time through cameos from Willian and new signing Adama Traore but instead it was Brentford that padded the scoreline as Kristoffer Ajer’s well-timed cross found Mbeumo for another goal.
It was Brentford’s first win of the season after opening with a 2-2 home draw against Tottenham last weekend, when Fulham won at Everton.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer